Nature Reclaimed god roll - Destiny 2 Secure your Nature Reclaimed god roll from Iron Banner and enjoy a PvP and PvE powerhouse.

Iron Banner has returned during Episode: Heresy in Destiny 2 and has brought with it Nature Reclaimed. This is a 200 RPM Scout Rifle that dishes out Solar damage in large doses across PvE content as well as in the high-end Crucible matches. There’s a god roll for both sides of Destiny 2, though it will require a bit of farming to find.

Nature Reclaimed god roll – PvP

This god roll for Nature Reclaimed focuses on your ability to get kills and keep that streak going by increasing your stats.

Nature Reclaimed - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +30, Handling +10) Magazine Tactical Mag (Magazine +1, Reload Speed +10, Stability +5) Perk 1 Killing Wind (Final blows grant increased mobility, weapon range, and handling for a short duration) Perk 2 Explosive Payload (Projectiles create an area-of-effect detonation on impact) Origin Trait Skulking Wolf (While at low health, Guardian final blows with this weapon grant enhanced radar and remove you from opposing radar) Masterwork Handling Mod Targeting Adjuster

Start with Arrowhead Brake to tighten up the recoil direction and provide a bump to handling. Tactical Mag further improves the weapon with a small bump to stability.

The main perk selection is where a lot of personal preference comes into play. Killing Wind and Explosive Payload is a winning combination here, but you might also like the classic Heal Clip and Kill Clip combo.

Killing Wind is perfect for those players that can get at least a single kill through their own talent. As soon as you get one kill, your mobility, handling, damage falloff and range all improve. This will make it even easier to get the next kill. Explosive Payload is one of the few perks on the gun that actively changes it in some capacity. This will let you get some sneaky hits around corners.

Wrap this up with a masterwork and mod selection that makes sense for you. Handling will always do well to help you get the scope up to your eye faster while Targeting Adjuster will make the reticle stickier.

Nature Reclaimed god roll – PvE

There are already a lot of great Solar Scout Rifles out there for PvE, but Nature Reclaimed is an opportunity to get another. If you don’t have a Heal Clip and Kill Clip weapon, this is for you.

Nature Reclaimed - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +30, Handling +10) Magazine Tactical Mag (Magazine +1, Reload Speed +10, Stability +5) Perk 1 Heal Clip (Reloading shortly after dealing a final blow grants Cure to you and your nearby allies) Perk 2 Kill Clip (Reloading after a kill grants increased damage) Origin Trait Skulking Wolf (While at low health, Guardian final blows with this weapon grant enhanced radar and remove you from opposing radar) Masterwork Reload Speed Mod Heavy Ammo Finder Enhancement

As with the PvP god roll, this one needs Arrowhead Brake an Tactical Mag to make the Scout Rifle feel a bit better to use. These will tighten up the bounce and help with stability.

From here, aim to get Heal Clip and Kill Clip. Reloading after a kill will activate both perks at the same time – two for one! This will provide Cure for you and nearby allies and increase your damage. This means you’re dealing more damage and surviving for longer in tougher situations than you would otherwise.

Nature Reclaimed is an exciting new Solar Scout Rifle, especially for players that have perhaps missed out on some of these perk combos in the past. Get into Iron Banner during Season 26 and start farming for your god roll. Check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more weapon tips.