All secrets in Siege - Part 1 - Doom: The Dark Ages Track down all 11 secrets in Siege - Part 1 in Doom: The Dark Ages.

Siege – Part 1 has almost a dozen secrets for players to find in Doom: The Dark Ages. This is quite a large mission, so make sure you follow closely so you don’t have to backtrack or start the mission again.

Purple Key location – Siege – Part 1



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

You will need the purple key to get a few of these secrets. The key is straight ahead of you once you reach the main open area. Defeat the demons and look for the shrine. The broken bridge to the left of the shrine points at the key which is up on the cliff. You can follow the path to grab the key and then start finding the secrets.

Secret 1



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

Behind the purple key is a locked door in the mountain protecting a Slayer toy.

Secret 2



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This secret is a Life Sigil, to the left of the main battlefield, behind a waterfall. Be careful of the tentacle that comes out of the river.

Secret 3



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This secret area is to the left of the main battlefield. Climb up the wall and into a cavern with a cage hanging above water.



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

Swim under the water, through a tunnel, and climb up to an Energy Node you must throw your shield at. On the other side is a lever to pull to lower the cage into the water. Swim into the cage to get the ruby. This area also has a purple door protecting a weapon skin. You can return here after finding the purple key.

Secret 4



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

As mentioned above, this secret area to the left of the main area has a purple door. Come here with the purple key to get the weapon skin.

Secret 5



Source: Shacknews

Go to the far back left of the battlefield to find this secret. As you reach the water area, you’ll be ambushed by a boss. Defeat it to access a portal that takes you to the locked room below you. Throw your shield at the Energy Node, break through the shield door, and bash the block. Climb the block and bash through the wall to reach the golden chest.

Secret 6



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This secret is just a bunch of gold inside the portal in the center of the map. Reach this area via the left side, defeat the enemies in the cave, and go through the portal.



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

Inside is a little puzzle where you need to break the chains around the center unit to claim the Chainshot gun. Look for the pile of boxes in the corner of the central room, climb them and break through the wall on the left to find the gold.

Secret 7



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This ruby is behind a purple door in the middle of the map. This is where you’ll find another secret and the codex page listed next.

Secret 8



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This secret is up high on a cliff in the middle of the map – it’s also near a page of the codex. This secret is just a chest of gold. To reach it, go into the mountain and solve the puzzle. Use your shield throw on the green goop monster to reach the top where a lever must be activated to lower a platform. Jump on to the platform and then follow the gold up a box and out a tunnel (you’ll see the codex on the island across from you). Follow the path around the ledge to the chest.

Codex



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

Not a secret, but worth getting. The codex is up high on a rocky formation around the back of the map. To reach it, go into the mountain and solve the puzzle inside. You just need to use the shield climb on the green monster, throw the lever, jump on to the platform, and follow the gold out to the cliff. You can sprint and jump from the cliff to the codex.

Toy



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

Though not a secret, you’ll still want this toy. It’s at the back right of the map, beneath one of the giant statues overlooking a demon encounter.

Codex



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

As above, not a secret, but this codex page is on a cliff behind a large statue at the back right of the map. From beneath the statue, drop down to where the gold is to find the page.

Secret 9



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This secret is found to the back right of the area by swimming through a hole in the ground. Drop into the water and avoid the traps to reach the end. You’ll find a chest of gold.

Secret 10



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This secret is to the right of the main area. It’s behind a shield bash wall made of wood. You’ll find a bunch of gold.

Secret 11



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

The last secret is a bunch of gold found through another portal. As you enter the area to take down the cultists, go to the right side, bash through the wall, and throw your shield at the cross to drop the blocks.



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

Use the shield swing to reach the higher level and then jump up to find the lever. You’ll need activate the lever on the left side by swimming through the water, fighting through the corridor, and then use the shield throw to jump up high. Activate the lever and then head back to the right. You can use the big concrete pillars that fell down to jump across to the gold.

There were a lot of secrets and collectibles to find in Siege – Part 1. With that done, you’ll be on to Siege – Part 2. Check out our Doom: The Dark Ages page for more help tracking down all the collectibles.