Roadcraft review: A fun outing in the sandbox for all ages

Roadcraft, Saber Interactive's latest entry in the "drive through the mud to rebuild or tear things down" simulator genre, will feel instantly familiar to fans of MudRunner and SnowRunner. However, Roadcraft confidently stands on its own, offering a fresh approach to each scenario while lowering the barrier to entry for newcomers. Players can live out their childhood fantasies by getting behind the wheel of their favorite toy construction vehicles - only this time, in an immersive, occasionally challenging, but consistently enjoyable simulator.

A sandbox with purpose

In Roadcraft, you play as a restoration company - though not one that cleans up flooded basements or fire-damaged homes. Instead, your work takes place on a much grander scale. Weather disasters have devastated entire regions, and it’s up to you and your ever-expanding fleet of heavy-duty machinery to restore them. As you complete tasks and unlock more advanced equipment, you’ll find yourself traversing a truly beautiful and dynamic environment.

Weather effects like rain and windstorms aren’t just for show - they impact the terrain in meaningful ways. Muddy roads become significantly harder to traverse during storms, often forcing you to reinforce routes or seek alternatives. These elements aren’t just immersive; they add depth and challenge to the gameplay loop.

Beyond simply repairing roads or preparing for future weather events, you're tasked with rebuilding entire transportation networks. This includes creating transit routes between key points on the map, which are then used by AI convoys to deliver goods. These convoys rely on your judgment and route planning. Send them over steep hills or muddy trails, and they’ll likely get stuck - forcing you to revisit and improve your chosen paths. Often, that means physically building and upgrading roads using a sequence of vehicles and tools: laying sand, leveling with a dozer, applying asphalt, and compacting it into a proper road. While time-consuming, there are useful automation options to help reduce repetition.

At launch, Roadcraft features seven unique maps spread across more than 28 square kilometers. These are divided into three biomes - forests and mountains, deserts, and highlands - each presenting their own environmental challenges. With over 40 vehicles available and support for cross-platform co-op with up to three friends, the game encourages teamwork. This is especially helpful, as many tasks benefit from coordinated efforts, and the lack of AI assistance can make solo play more tedious.

The right tool for the right job

With so many vehicles to choose from, expanding your garage becomes a key progression element. You begin with a few rusty machines - just enough to get by. Completing missions earns you money to invest in more capable and specialized hardware. Vehicles can be customized cosmetically, though most will end up coated in mud within minutes.

The mud and dirt effects are visually stunning, and each vehicle is impressively detailed inside and out. Cockpit views offer an immersive experience complete with high-resolution textures, dangling keys, and working windshield wipers. Still, the third-person chase camera remains the most practical, allowing you to monitor your vehicle and worksite more easily.

Your fleet will eventually include everything from nimble scout vehicles for route planning to heavy cargo haulers, cable layers, and cranes. Controls are intuitive and consistent across vehicles, offering features like all-wheel drive, differential lock, and low gear mode. Roadcraft supports various steering wheels, but I found a game controller or mouse and keyboard to be the most convenient - especially for camera control.

Gameplay is also forgiving in the best way. You don’t need pixel-perfect precision when placing objects or machinery; getting close enough to turn a marker green is good enough. Some purists might find this too lenient, but it keeps the game accessible and avoids unnecessary frustration.

Perhaps the biggest challenge isn’t the construction - it’s transportation. With the terrain ravaged by disasters, you’ll face washed-out roads, collapsed bridges, and blocked paths. Choosing the right vehicle is crucial, and even then, caution is often required. More than once, I got stuck in a sandy road during a storm or beached on a loose rock. Thankfully, the game includes a recovery option to teleport stuck vehicles back to a base or mobile station.

Despite these hiccups, driving and experimenting with the various vehicles was always enjoyable, thanks to Saber Interactive’s experience and the strong physics engine underpinning everything.

It's not all smooth driving

Despite the positives, Roadcraft has a few rough patches. The most immediately noticeable issue is the overly persistent hints. Regardless of how many hours I spent in the game, I was continually reminded how routes work, how to construct roads, and to release the parking brake. While helpful at first, these reminders quickly become intrusive. A smarter hint system that adapts to player experience would go a long way.

A more significant concern lies in the route management system. Planning paths for AI convoys is a core mechanic, but editing these routes is awkward. You can only modify a route after a convoy fails, and otherwise must delete and recreate it - even if you just want to make a minor tweak. This became especially frustrating when previously functional routes became impassable during bad weather.

Visually, Roadcraft is impressive. I enabled the free 4K DLC and was blown away by the vehicle models and landscapes. Weather effects are immersive, with rain realistically streaking across windshields (take note, Flight Simulator), and tire tracks offering both eye candy and useful feedback about terrain conditions. A cinematic camera mode enhances the experience further, especially when watching AI convoys or automated construction unfold.

Over time, it remains to be seen whether the core gameplay loop - fixing roads, building bridges, clearing debris - will maintain its freshness. But Roadcraft cleverly gives players freedom in how they complete each mission. Whether you want to brute-force a path with a crane truck or sneak by with a scout vehicle and winch, the choice is yours.

Start your engines

Roadcraft brilliantly evokes the feeling of being a kid in a giant sandbox - only with grown-up tools. Jumping between massive machines, loading materials, flattening asphalt, and restoring order to disaster zones is immensely satisfying. Once you get past some UI quirks and minor annoyances, Roadcraft offers hours of engaging, mud-slinging fun. Bring a few friends, and the experience becomes even more rewarding.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got a bulldozer stuck in the mud that needs rescuing.

This review is based on the PC Steam release. The game key was provided by the publisher for review consideration. Roadcraft is available on May 20 for PC, Xbox Series S/X, and PlayStation 5.