Voyta really wants to find Veles Shrine in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. The troubled painter claims it will act as a great source of inspiration for him, and as we have decided to help the pigment-pusher out, it's time to track it down for him. After finally getting some clues from the old lady who is living in the past, we have three different places to check.

Where to find Veles Shrine - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

There are three different points on the map, and for those who just want to get straight to the objective, you can make your way to point F, almost directly south of Semine. That is where the Shrine is located, on the side of the ravine that has the river tributary flowing through it. There is a nearby bandit camp, however.

You will need to take out the bandits so the area is safe when Voyta eventually comes to visit the shrine. There should be about five of them, and if you are smart, you can take out the two on the outskirts of the camp quietly before you need to deal with the others. They can't be talked out of the area, as they just threaten to kill you the moment they see you.

The Shrine itself is hard to miss, as it is a massive stone face carved into the rocks at the side of the ravine.

