How to repair Kvyetoslava's dress - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

After you bring Voyta's possessions back to him in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you can chat with the painter and get to know him a little better. He is in the area looking for inspiration, and he asks you to track down a shrine to an old god, Veles. The problem is that he has no idea where that is, and he needs your help to find it.

He will tell you about Kvyetsolava, an old lady who knows where the Shrine is. When you chat with Kvyetsolava, she will not be able to remember the location of the shrine as her memory is addled by age, but you can help her remember by picking flowers and repairing her dress. The flowers are easy to find, being located on the north side of the village near the small bridge over the stream, but repairing the dress might seem more complicated than it really is.

To repair it, fast travel to Troskowitz and then talk to the Tailor Bartoshek, who can be found slightly to the southwest of where you spawn in. He will be able to repair the dress for you for just a few Groshen. Once that is done, make your way back to Kvyetsolava, and you can give her the dress. Dance with her and read her a poem, and you'll be on your way to the shrine in no time.

