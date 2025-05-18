Rainbow Six Siege X will launch with free access tier in June Operation Daybreak and the new Dual Front mode will mark a big leap forward for Ubisoft's long-running tactical shooter.

For ten years, Ubisoft Montreal has put its stamp on tactical shooting with Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. For the game's big decennial anniversary year, the studio is delivering more Rainbow Six action and also lowering some barriers to get more players into the action. Rainbow Six Siege X will launch in June alongside the new Operation Daybreak, Dual Front game mode, and a free access tier.

Operation Daybreak will deliver a handful of updates to many of Rainbow Six Siege's existing Operators. On top of balancing tweaks for Jackal, Sledge, Thunderbird, Jager, and Blackbeard, look for a significant overhaul for Clash. Clash has been recognized for her massive shield, but now she'll be able to deploy it, leaving it in a strategically defensive location and allowing her to move quicker and more freely. Siege is also receiving some fundamental changes with limb damage being reduced as a whole and electricity no longer causing damage to Operators.

Operation Daybreak will release alongside the new Dual Front mode. This is the new 6v6 mode that will place a greater emphasis on territory control, allowing teams to mix together Attackers and Defenders for that common goal. Shacknews recently had the opportunity to try it out, so check out our Dual Front preview.

Most notably, Operation Daybreak and Dual Front will also be accompanied by a new free access tier. Players can jump into Quick Match, Unranked, and Dual Front modes for free. Additional Operators, Ranked Play, Siege Cup, and cosmetics will still be behind a paywall, but anybody who simply feels like getting into a random game of Siege can do so at anytime for free.



Source: Ubisoft

Operation Daybreak, Dual Front mode, and the free access tier will all come to Rainbow Six Siege X on Tuesday, June 10. Ubisoft Montreal still has substantial plans for Siege X throughout the year with Seasons 3 and 4 set to introduce new map reworks, a new Operator, and much more. We'll have our eye out for those and other reveals here at Shacknews. Look for more information on Sunday's announcements over on the Rainbow Six Siege website.