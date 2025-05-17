How to get the Umbral Rumble Taken Shader - Destiny 2 While it might not truly look like those taken by Oryx, it is still a very nice fashion addition to Destiny 2.

Destiny fans, especially the fashion-conscious ones, have wanted a Taken Shader for some time. In the Heresy episode of Destiny 2, we are getting as close as possible. While it is unlikely we will ever get a true Taken shader for technical reasons, the Umbral Rumble shader really is rather nice. I just hope you like chess because this involves the game of kings.

How to get the Umbral Rumble Taken Shader

This shader is locked away behind a complex chess game that the community has been battling with for some time now. The game itself is dense and full of secrets that have been peeled back by the impeccable work of the community, but getting this shader isn't all that bad if you have kept up to date with the game. If not, you have a good deal more work ahead of you.

The good news is that despite there being a total of 60 chess pieces hidden in the game, we only need four of them to get this shader, and all four can be found in the same place.

Important Note: You need to have played up to Act II: Rites of the Deep of Heresy. You will need to be able to access Eris Morn's area through the portal in her apartment at the Last City, and it will only open once you have gotten to that part. If you have been taking time off Destiny 2 and are coming back just for this puzzle, it might be about 8 hours of playtime.

Where to find the four chess pieces you need

All four of the chess pieces you need can be found in Eris Morn's apartment building, so spawn in there at The Last City.

Chess piece #1

Just inside the front door of the apartment building, where the robot is sweeping the floor, is a chess piece on a table beside a flower pot.

Chess piece #2

Go up two floors, and you will find two women talking to the right of the stairs as you come up. Beside them is a closed-off stairwell with some black rope, and at the top, hidden in the shadows, is a chess piece.

Chess piece #3

Go into Eris' apartment, and on the table in the middle of the room is the next chess piece.

Chess piece #4

The fourth and final chess piece you need is beside the Taken altar in the corner of the room. This will have gotten you two pawns, a knight and a bishop. Now that you have all the chess pieces you need, it's time to go through the glowing green portal to Eris' new home. Remember, this portal will not be there unless you have reached the right point in Act II.

When you arrive at the Noiseless Chantry in Eris Morn's Throneworld, you will need to go to the ledge near the portal and drop down, landing in the hidden room below. The drop might be a little awkward, but you should land it after trying once or twice. Inside that room, you will find a chess set, and you will be able to interact with it to go to a new secret area. Go near the table in the middle of the room to find the chess set, then opt to "Pick up the King" when prompted.

The Chess Puzzle

When you touch the chess set, you will be brought to a huge room with a giant chess set in the middle of it. You will teleport into the middle of the board, and behind you will be some platforms that you can stand on with symbols of chess pieces floating above them. If you stand on one, aim your weapon, and shoot at the board, you can place the relevant piece on the square you hit.

I would suggest you use a good hand cannon or bow for this, as you do not want to hit the wrong square. If you do happen to hit the wrong square, then jump onto the raised area behind you and interact with the totem there to undo it.

Now, we need to lay out the pieces in two different patterns. First, we place the four pieces that we found in Eris's apartment. Assume the platforms where you stand to place the pieces are at the bottom of the board for the diagrams below. For the placements, I am just using the first letter of each piece's name.

P - Pawn

B - Bishop

K - Knight

First layout

There will already be some pieces on the board, but don't worry; they won't interfere with your placements. When you ADS, all pieces turn translucent, so you can just see and shoot through them. When the above pieces are placed, the board will automatically clear, and you will be able to access all the platforms at the bottom of the board, which will no longer have limited pieces. Now, we need to input what is considered the "final" board setup.

Second layout

This will take a lot longer, so just take your time and shoot carefully, as if you were doing the Wish Wall in The Last Wish. There will be some extra pieces here (you don't need to collect them anywhere; you can just place them freely during this portion), so you can find the legend below:

P - Pawn

B - Bishop

K - Knight

R - Rook

Q - Queen

When all that is laid out, a wave of green energy will roll across the chess board, and you can go to the chest at the front of the room to collect your prize. This will consist of your Umbral Rumble shader and a very nice ship. You can also go to the top of the raised area there and watch a special cutscene.

Important note: All the information in this article was slowly discovered over days and weeks of effort by countless members of the Destiny 2 community. The effort that Destiny 2 fans put into solving these puzzles and figuring all this stuff out was absolutely incredible, and as always, I am left in awe by the passion that Guardians everywhere have for the game.

