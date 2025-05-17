Weekend Discussion - May 17, 2025

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

DRAGON'S LAIR! AGAIN! AGAIN!

The Angry Video Game Nerd gives Dragon's Lair another go.

Conan O'Brien Must Pod

You might have heard that Conan O'Brien Must Go Season 2 is now live on Max. Conan gets his team together for a retrospective of the New Zealand episode.

Return of the Wazzler

Another fighting game retro collection means another opportunity for Justin Wong to terrorize online players.

Masters class

Even the upper-tier of Jeopardy titans were thrown off by some of these Final Jeopardy answers. Check them out.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Charli xcx.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!