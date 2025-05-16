Evening Reading - May 16, 2025

Hello, Shacknews. Now that I'm back from PAX East, let's settle in with some Friday night tea and enjoy another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Following up on the reveal of Persona 5: The Phantom X from earlier this week, here's the official story trailer.

Operation Daybreak is coming to Rainbow Six Siege. We'll learn more this weekend and Shacknews will be watching.

It's been a minute since we've checked in on Ravenswatch. Here's a look at the next DLC.

DA SPEEDWAAAGH! IS COMIN’!



Early Access is endin’ boyz… Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks zooms into FULL LAUNCH on May 22nd during Skulls! 💥



It's new publisher @WiredP is joinin’ da fight, and as a big thank you, every current player gets da full game for FREE!#Warhammer40K pic.twitter.com/k4kf9AHZXO — Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks (@speedfreeks40k) May 16, 2025

Warhammer 40K: Speed Freeks is ending its early access stint. The 1.0 update will arrive on Thursday just in time for Warhammer Skulls 2025.

And here's a look at the Guardian in Elden Ring Nightreign.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Darth F***ing Vader

Loserfruit made the AI Darth Vader Swear 😂 pic.twitter.com/bJmPpqGXvf — Cordial (@ImCordial) May 16, 2025

This AI experiment in Fortnite is going great, you guys.

The Wonder of Jim Henson

Jim Henson left us 35 years ago today. I loved being on the Muppet Show!! Here’s a video of me with my buddies!



[image or embed] — Lynda Carter (@lyndacarter.bsky.social) May 16, 2025 at 11:44 AM

Jim Henson passed away 35 years ago today. Here's Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter remembering one of her most memorable moments on The Muppet Show.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Like Shacknews, Games Done Quick also went to PAX East this year. We've embedded their full three-day journey, so pick your favorite run and enjoy.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

Chuck tries to overcome his knee-jerk candor and practices being a nice guy.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Wrestling lost one of the greats this week when Sabu unexpectedly passed away at the age of 60. One of his fiercest rivals, Taz, tries to keep it together as he remembers his old friend.

Tonight in video game music

Let's rip and tear with this Doom mix.

