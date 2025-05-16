New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 16, 2025

Come end your week with some end-of-the-week stories.
Ozzie Mejia
Hello, Shacknews. Now that I'm back from PAX East, let's settle in with some Friday night tea and enjoy another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Your weekly reminder to check out ShackMaps, our growing collection of video game maps to help enhance your gameplay experience!

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Following up on the reveal of Persona 5: The Phantom X from earlier this week, here's the official story trailer.

Operation Daybreak is coming to Rainbow Six Siege. We'll learn more this weekend and Shacknews will be watching.

It's been a minute since we've checked in on Ravenswatch. Here's a look at the next DLC.

Warhammer 40K: Speed Freeks is ending its early access stint. The 1.0 update will arrive on Thursday just in time for Warhammer Skulls 2025.

And here's a look at the Guardian in Elden Ring Nightreign.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Darth F***ing Vader

This AI experiment in Fortnite is going great, you guys.

The Wonder of Jim Henson

Jim Henson left us 35 years ago today. I loved being on the Muppet Show!! Here’s a video of me with my buddies!

[image or embed]

— Lynda Carter (@lyndacarter.bsky.social) May 16, 2025 at 11:44 AM

Jim Henson passed away 35 years ago today. Here's Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter remembering one of her most memorable moments on The Muppet Show.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Like Shacknews, Games Done Quick also went to PAX East this year. We've embedded their full three-day journey, so pick your favorite run and enjoy.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

Chuck tries to overcome his knee-jerk candor and practices being a nice guy.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Wrestling lost one of the greats this week when Sabu unexpectedly passed away at the age of 60. One of his fiercest rivals, Taz, tries to keep it together as he remembers his old friend.

Tonight in video game music

Let's rip and tear with this Doom mix.

That's it for the third Friday Evening Reading for May! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

