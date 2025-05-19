Gimmiko is Vampire Survivors with dice and middle fingers

Critical Reflex was probably my favorite publisher to visit during PAX East 2025. It was already on my radar after playing Freaked Fleapit last year, but the small handful of games I played this time are among the most memorable by a long shot. Gimmiko, for example, has been on my mind for days since the show ended and I took the long train ride home. Its unique twist on the “bullet heaven” formula popularized by Vampire Survivors, a game I’ll never be away from for too long, is a dopamine-dispensing combination of chaotic vibes, bright colors, weird art, and complex mechanics.

Source: Critical Reflex

Gimmiko’s premise is silly, and doesn’t make a ton of sense. Basically, cats summoned a demon or something called the Jabberwock using the moon, and it’s doing bad things like summoning Yokai to ruin everyone’s days. With the power of magical dice and various folklore-adjacent creatures, your job is to fight off the Yokai, defeat a long list of wacky bosses, and eventually put the giant kitty demon back in the otherworldly litter box it came from. I think that’s accurate, but it’s not terribly important.

To fight the baddies, you don’t use powers you get from leveling up like in Vampire Survivors. Instead, you build up money from surviving stages, then spend it on either dice or Gimmicks. Dice can have different properties, from the number of sides to physical attributes. Some of them might be chained to you, pulling you with them upon throwing. Another one might be afraid of you and run away, which seems annoying until it’s actually useful. Gimmicks are effects you apply to the dice, which activate when you roll them. Put a goldfish on the four, for example, and the die will toss out some deadly bubbles when you roll a four.

Source: Critical Reflex

The dice themselves do damage upon contact, but your main goal is loading them things up with Gimmicks and rolling them as much as you can, as fast as you can. That means charging into groups of enemies with reckless abandon to retrieve your dice, which is normally the opposite of what games like this have you doing. You can also jump and dive to bounce on enemies (no damage, usually), which is crucial for grabbing your gear without taking cheap shots.

There’s also a taunt button that doesn’t seem to do anything, but it is funny to stop what you’re doing in a hectic stage just to flip off some demons. Hell yeah.

Source: Critical Reflex

Gimmiko is so hectic it almost doesn’t matter what you slap onto your dice, until it does matter. You’ll get used to the fast pace, then realize how much it matters what you put and where. Sometimes a Gimmick will activate other slots on a die, and sometimes a Gimmick will root a die into place for as long as it’s active. These things change the flow of the fight and alter your game plan, especially as you survive long enough to buy more dice.

Source: Critical Reflex

It’s also important to keep an eye on your health and inventory, as between levels you’ll get a few options for progression. Sometimes a hot spring will show up to trade cash for healing, other times a mystical telephone will appear, signifying a group of adorable crows want to give you a present full of free Gimmicks. Other times a challenging dungeon will appear, giving you a chance to risk it all against a gauntlet of extra rooms and boss fights that will reward you greatly if you can make it to the end (or know when to stop).

I only played a little bit at PAX, but I also came home and immediately downloaded the demo on Steam, which lets you get a good taste of what Gimmiko has to offer. If you’re curious, you can even hop over to itch and check out the original game jam version, which is impressive in its primitive form. In a genre that’s already crowded thanks to Vampire Survivors’ tremendous success, it’s cool to see a take that has such a unique vibe and even gameplay hook show up with such confidence.

I don’t know when Gimmiko is actually supposed to come out, but I’ll definitely be there on day one to get my hands on more.

Gimmiko is coming to the PC at a yet to be revealed date. This preview is based on a hands-on demo provided by the publisher at PAX East 2025, as well as additional time with a demo now available on Steam.