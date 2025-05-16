Walking the Nintendo San Francisco store floor

This was a big week for Nintendo, marking only the second time in its history that it has opened a Nintendo Store in the United States. Nintendo San Francisco had its grand opening on Thursday. Shacknews was among those invited to walk the floor and we got to check out every corner of what this specialized retailer has to offer.

Many of the Nintendo San Francisco store's exclusive items feature a recurring theme. They feature Nintendo's most recognizable characters all marching behind one another in harmony. The design can be found along the outside walls, as they point to the store entrance, and the merch can be found near the front doors.

Mario and friends can also be found along the front of the store. There's a full section dedicated to Mario clothing items, household goods, and exclusive knick-knacks. Some even contains artwork that isn't usually seen on Mario merch. Take a look around to find sections dedicated to Mario, Yoshi, Princess Peach, and Donkey Kong.

Walking toward the back of the store, there's a full section dedicated to Animal Crossing. As one might expect from this series, many of the items are home goods, which will allow fans to decorate their own homes to emulate the ones they build in the AC world. Of course, there are clothes and plushies to be found, too. Check out that exclusive Dodo Airlines wear!

The back corner is where people can find Nintendo Switch games and accessories. There's also a station where anybody can build their own Nintendo Switch OLED. Select the color of your dock (black or white) and then choose between numerous colors for each specific Joy-Con and wrist strap. Your custom Switch OLED will then be prepped and ready for purchase before the end of the shopping day. For now, this is only for the Switch OLED. No word on anything for the Switch 2 just yet.

Downstairs is where customers can find a massive Legend of Zelda section. Beyond clothes and plushies, there are exclusive office supplies, collectibles, and even trinkets.

Moving counter-clockwise around the bottom floor, there's a noticeably small shelf space for Metroid. One would expect that presence to increase as Metroid Prime 4 inches closer to release. Next to Samus is a bigger Kirby presence filled with clothes, plushies, and other items.

The back corner by Kirby is where there's a sizable Pokemon area. Find your favorite plushies, backpacks, clothing items, statues, home goods, and so much more. Some of it is exclusive to the Nintendo Store while others are the kind of thing that you'd normally only be able to find in international Pokemon Center locations.

Toward the center area is the Pikmin area. This area houses clothing, plushies, statues, and even some planters. Turn your house and garden into an exploratory wonderland with some of these items.

The opposite corner holds Splatoon merch. This is the place to find rare plushies for characters, decals, water bottles, and so much more. Much of it carries the Splatoon Crossing branding to give it a more street feel and get you ready for your next Splatfest.

Finally, the back corner features an area for Switch game demos. It also houses the Amiibo wall. The Amiibo wall features nearly every Amiibo known to man, including some that are incredibly difficult to find, like Cloud and Sephiroth, Metroid Dread, The Legend of Zelda, and a lot more.

The Nintendo San Francisco store is now open to the public, located along Union Square in the heart of downtown San Francisco.