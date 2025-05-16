Former Chipotle CFO to join Tesla (TSLA) Board of Directors Jack Hartung is set to join the Tesla board starting in June, and will serve on the Board's audit committee.

Tesla is making additions to the leadership in its corporate suite with the appointment of former Chipotle Chief Financial Officer Jack Hartung to its Board of Directors. Hartung brings years of experience in corporate financial direction and management to Tesla and he will begin his role with the company on June 1. In addition to serving on the board, Hartung will work on Tesla’s audit committee.

Tesla announced the appointment of Hartung to its Board of Directors in an SEC filing, as reported by CNBC. Prior to his appointment at Telsa, Hartung had managed Chipotle’s finances during the COVID-19 pandemic. In Tesla’s disclosure, it shares that Hartung’s son-in-law is already a service technician working at Tesla. It, however, does not disclose that Kimbal Musk, Elon Musk’s borther who now sits on the Tesla Board, also served on the Chipotle Board from 2013 to 2019 alongside Hartung.

Tesla (TSLA) stock is about 7.7 percent down on the year as of May 16, 2025 in after-hours trading following the announcement of Jack Hartung for the Tesla Board of Directors.

Source: Google

Either way, Hartung comes in as Tesla is looking to reverse its poor performance in 2025. The company electric vehicle sales and profits have slipped in recent financial reporting, including a 20 percent decrease in automotive revenue year-over-year for Q1 2025. Elon Musk himself has stated that he will be stepping away from his efforts in dismantling social security, veteran’s benefits, the FAA, and other important government institutions with DOGE and the help of the Trump Administration to refocus his priorities on Tesla. Still, the company’s stock remains about 7.7 percent down on the year so far as of this week.

With Hartung joining Tesla’s Board of Directors, it will be interesting to see how things play out as we trek towards the end of its next fiscal quarter. Stay tuned to the Tesla topic for further updates.