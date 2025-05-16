GameStop will have additional Switch 2 units available on launch day Fans who couldn't snag a Switch 2 pre-order may be able to get one from GameStop on launch day.

We’re mere weeks away from the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, and some fans are still trying their best to secure a pre-order for one. With launch day approaching, GameStop has assured fans that they’ve still got a shot at getting a Switch 2 on launch day, even if they weren’t able to pre-order one.

GameStop posted a statement on X to confirm that they’ll have additional Switch 2 stock available online and in-store on June 5. There’s no telling what each individual store’s inventory will look like, but fans can line up as early as midnight on June 5 for a chance to buy a Switch 2.

Switch 2 pre-orders saw multiple retailers’ websites go down, and it’s expected to be a hard console to get at launch. GameStop is the latest retailer to announce that it’ll have additional stock on day one, as Best Buy recently confirmed the same.

If you haven’t been able to pre-order a Switch 2, there’s still hope! For those who’ve already got one secured, Nintendo just recently confirmed the list of Switch games that’ll receive free updates on the new console.