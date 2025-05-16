New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

GameStop will have additional Switch 2 units available on launch day

Fans who couldn't snag a Switch 2 pre-order may be able to get one from GameStop on launch day.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
2

We’re mere weeks away from the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, and some fans are still trying their best to secure a pre-order for one. With launch day approaching, GameStop has assured fans that they’ve still got a shot at getting a Switch 2 on launch day, even if they weren’t able to pre-order one.

GameStop posted a statement on X to confirm that they’ll have additional Switch 2 stock available online and in-store on June 5. There’s no telling what each individual store’s inventory will look like, but fans can line up as early as midnight on June 5 for a chance to buy a Switch 2.

Switch 2 pre-orders saw multiple retailers’ websites go down, and it’s expected to be a hard console to get at launch. GameStop is the latest retailer to announce that it’ll have additional stock on day one, as Best Buy recently confirmed the same.

If you haven’t been able to pre-order a Switch 2, there’s still hope! For those who’ve already got one secured, Nintendo just recently confirmed the list of Switch games that’ll receive free updates on the new console.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

