Shack Chat: Which city should get a Nintendo Store?

Nintendo just opened its second US store in San Francisco, California. By all accounts, it's a cool new edition to Nintendo's handful of unique stores around the globe. As the company's brand continues to grow, we'll certainly see more stores open in the years to come, right? Well, here are the cities we'd like to see them in.

Los Angeles - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Angelino



Ah, it's one of these rare Shack Chat categories where we basically make the case for our hometown. At least it is for me, anyway. I live in beautiful Los Angeles County, just bordering the slightly less beautiful Orange County. Our city offers lovely beaches, gorgeous views, and is home to a slew of big events. Heck, we're about to host a World Cup and the Summer Olympics. We're about to host the Super Bowl… again! And all of that is without even mentioning that we recently hosted WrestleMania.

So yeah, a Nintendo Store located somewhere along L.A. Live or even farther up closer to Pasadena would be fantastic. The Pokemon Company can certainly testify about what a lovely area that is. Bring Mario and friends down here where our active community of gamers can appreciate them most, including some of our favorite mom-and-pop shop owners like World 8, Gameplay, and many others.

Arlington, Texas - TJ Denzer, not biased towards Texas



I’ve lived in Dallas for a few years, so I’ve been here long enough to recognize what’s packing the best tourist potential. People might not fully know this, but Arlington is sort of the carnival tourist trap backyard of Dallas. It hosts the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers home stadiums, the best Six Flags theme park, and a wide variety of other attractions that are either directly in the city or right nearby.

With that in mind, I think Arlington would also be an awesome spot for a Nintendo Store. Yeah, it’s not exactly in Dallas or near me, but it’s a spot where a lot of people who come to Dallas inevitably go. Arlington is a pretty inviting (and somewhat expensive) place. I think a Nintendo Store would fit right in alongside all of its other attractions. I’d put it somewhere near the Arlington Backyard.

Las Vegas - Asif Khan, Played Craps with Steve Aoki one time

This is the rare case where I am unable to find a way to talk about F-Zero in a Nintendo-related Shack Chat topic, but I think the next Nintendo Store should be in Las Vegas after giving this question some thought. Vegas is one of the best places to shop, and the city has a ton of tourism driven by conventions and sporting events. A well-placed Nintendo Store in Caesar’s Palace’s shops or at the stores in the Wynn Encore compound would be a legitimate money printer.

Toronto - Bill Lavoy, Shackmaps Overlord

I’m not going to say that my city should have a Nintendo Store because we’re basically just a small town pretending to be a city. Traffic isn’t that bad, the population isn’t falling over each other, and our downtown isn’t really a place to go unless you want to get hammered and eat street pizza two in the morning. Toronto, on the other hand, is all about tripping over each other, so stick a Nintendo Store downtown and it will be packed every second that it’s open. That wouldn’t happen in my city, no matter how cool a Nintendo Store would be.

Melbourne, Australia - Sam Chandler, Overlooked



Like Bill, while I’d love a Nintendo Store in my home city, isn’t not the big one when you think of Australia. While Sydney might be the one everyone flies into, it’s not that great (sorry, NSW). The real place you want a new Nintendo Store is Melbourne. It’s got the best coffee in the world, it’s a bustling place packed with tourists, and it’s where people in Australia go to shop. It’s a good vibe, and the Big N is all about good vibes.

Chicago - Dennis White Jr., Windy City Wonder

I think that my home city of Chicago would be a prime location for a Nintendo Store. We’ve got some excellent downtown spaces with walkability that would work well for the space. We also get all four seasons so there would be plenty of opportunity for festive displays and celebrations. Summertime Chi sounds great for some water based fun or Splatoon action. Mario in a Santa hat pointing at the beautiful Chicago skyline like new blocks to hop on would be a great look as well. I think it would also be fun to see them partner with the local Children’s Museum, Shedd Aquarium, or Field Museum too. I’d hit up the store for some pics of the characters in Chicago Bulls or Bears gear like a new merch drop in Mario Party Jamboree. Nintendo bringing their special moments to our city would be a great moment in our history and theres!

Baltimore’s Inner Harbor - Donovan Erskine, Marylander

The Inner Harbor would be the perfect place for a Nintendo Store. Being within walking distance of Camden Yards and M&T Bank, the area gets a lot of foot traffic, and you could theme some cool exclusive merchandise around the city’s culture and history. Put a Nintendo Store on Pratt Street and I’ll be a weekly customer.

Oh the places we’ll go! - Steve Tyminski, Location, location, location!



What city should get a Nintendo store? With San Francisco getting the newest Nintendo store here in the United States, it makes you think where the next store could go. This is a tough question to answer because New York already has one. Locations like LA that have Universal Studios already have the theme park, and in turn their own “Nintendo store” merchandise at the theme park. I think Los Angeles should have gotten one before San Francisco but I digress. It might turn a few people away but I think New York could sustain having two Nintendo stores. New York is a big enough/busy enough location to have two separate stores. You could also think in terms of mass tourism locations like New Orleans. It could be cool to have a Nintendo store on Bourbon Street. Anyway, this question could go in a few directions. I don’t think Los Angeles will get one anytime soon because of Super Nintendo World already being there and having the theme park merchandise stores. That’s the same logic I have with the likes of Orlando not getting one. I know NY could handle two but I don’t think Nintendo would put a second in NY before other places. New Orleans is an interesting one to think about because it already generates tourism. On top of that, the store could get even more people to the area. So many directions to go with this one. Another Shack Chat where I had to actually think of something.

