Summer Games Done Quick 2025's schedule includes Monster Hunter Wilds and Blue Prince

Games Done Quick is ready to take the stage for the summer and this year's event will certainly be one to witness. Summer Games Done Quick has been gradually diving more and more into recent releases and this year's will feature two of 2025's biggest titles: the social juggernaut that is Monster Hunter Wilds and the under-the-radar indie hit Blue Prince.

The Friday schedule for Summer Games Done Quick 2025 will feature not one, but two Monster Hunter Wilds runs. The first will be a two-player Lockout Bingo run, a category that has picked up steam through games like Elden Ring. The second will be a four-player Apex Showcase, in which four players will locally band together to try and take down one of Wilds' most fearsome Apex monsters. As for Blue Prince, that game will be featured on Monday evening for a B Quest Bingo run. What is B Quest Bingo? Well, that hasn't been explained, but expect to get a full rundown from the GDQ staff prior to the run.

There are some other big 2025 hits that are set to make their GDQ debut at this year's SGDQ. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (technically a 2024 hit, but let's roll with it) will be featured on Sunday and will immediately be followed by the Games Done Quick debut of Obsidian's hit RPG Avowed. Most interestingly, the final run is set to be an All Chapters run of Deltarune, which is noteworthy because the latest Chapters have technically not been released yet. Deltarune's Chapters 3 and 4 will arrive in June alongside the Nintendo Switch 2.

Other things to watch for will include the traditional Silly Games Done Quick block, which will feature the Super Nintendo anti-classic Shaq Fu. The traditional Super Metroid run is being bumped to Thursday. A Super Mario Maker 2 relay race will take place on Friday afternoon. Finally, Saturday will feature runs for Celeste, Super Mario 64, and a Spelunky triathlon.

Summer Games Done Quick 2025 will look to continue the event's ongoing evolution while continuing its mission to raise money for charity. All proceeds will go to Doctors Without Borders. This year's SGDQ will run from July 6-13. The full schedule can be viewed on the Games Done Quick website.