How to play the Green County map - DayZ

People are scrambling to get into the Green County map in DayZ.
Bill Lavoy
Hellmaker2a
Green County, a new community map in DayZ, is now available for PC players to try via a play test. If you’re trying to find a server and having no luck, here’s how you can fix that.

How to play the Green County map in DayZ

To find a Green County server, you’ll need to download the DayZ SA Launcher, which is a community-made launcher for DayZ. I’ve personally searched via the official in-game launcher and not found any Green County servers. However, The DayZ SA Launcher has Green County as one of its maps. Currently, there are two servers, both of which are full. Expect to wait in queue to get in.

  • [Green County] Playtest#1 - Welcome to Ohio!
  • [Green County] Playtest#2 - Welcome to Ohio!

Keep in mind that this is just a play test, so these servers could disappear. Check the date on this article. If it’s days or weeks old, the servers may have been pulled for further development. Hopefully, in the future, the Green County map will be available permanently.

The Green County map is based on Ohio. Right now, it’s 10 kilometers by 10 kilometers, which is 100 square kilometers. For reference, Chernarus is 225 square kilometers, so Green County is less than half the size. That’s still a lot of map, though.

If you’re looking for more information on Green County, you can check out the following resources:

For more help, check out our DayZ topic page.

