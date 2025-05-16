Weekend PC Download Deals for May 16: Epic Games Store MEGA Sale

Spring is rapidly approaching its end, but before summer sets in, it's time to kick off the big seasonal sales. The Epic Games Store is the biggest player this week. They're kicking things off with a free copy of Dead Island 2 while the discounts extend to games like Alan Wake 2's Deluxe Edition, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chonobyl, Until Dawn, and many more. The Humble Store is also throwing its big Spring Sale, offering sales across several publishers. That's where you can find deals on games such as Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, Life is Strange: Double Exposure, WWE 2K2,5 and many others.
If you're still looking to shop on Steam, be sure to check out the Steam Creature Collector Fest. Don't you dare call these Pokemon games! (No, please don't, we don't know if Nintendo's lawyers are watching.) These are different kinds of creature-collecting games like Palworld, Bugsnax, and Tinykin. There are also a handful of early access titles on sale right now, including Windblown, Enshrouded, Timberborn, and more.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Dead Island 2 - FREE until 5/22
- Happy Game - FREE until 5/22
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Fashion Police Squad - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/21)
- Gloomhaven - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/18)
- Troublemaker - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/25)
- The Last Show of Mr. Chardish - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/16)
- Epic Games MEGA Sale 2025
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - $47.99 (20% off)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $29.99 (50% off)
- Until Dawn - $44.99 (25% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $29.99 (50% off)
- God of War Ragnarok - $47.99 (20% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - $40.19 (33% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - $39.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $29.99 (50% off)
- Returnal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 - $37.49 (25% off)
- Frostpunk 2 - $31.49 (30% off)
- Homeworld 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- PC Building Simulator 2 - $16.74 (33% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $24.99 (50% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $6.99 (90% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $19.99 (60% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $23.09 (67% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced - $14.99 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption - $34.99 (30% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Digital Extras Edition - $23.09 (67% off)
- Monster Jam Showdown - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $22.49 (55% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the Epic Games MEGA Sale 2025.
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Outriders - $9.99 (50% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Bethesda Bundle and select between The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, The Evil Within 2, Rage 2, Fallout 4, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition, Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Dishonored 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition, Rage, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Wolfenstein: The New Order, and Quake 4. Get 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $15. These activate on Steam.
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 [Steam] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Monster Hunter Wilds [Steam] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape [Steam] - $13.74 (73% off)
- Suikoden I&II HD Remaster [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Atomfall [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $33.06 (27% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $15.49 (38% off)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Cat Cafe Manager [Steam] - $5.69 (72% off)
Gamebillet
- Monster Hunter Wilds [Steam] - $55.95 (20% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 [Steam] - $39.49 (21% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $44.95 (25% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $38.95 (35% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.95 (60% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $46.99 (45% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Arise: A Simple Story [Steam] - $3.97 (80% off)
Gamersgate
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass [Steam] - $27.00 (73% off)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster [Steam] - $35.99 (28% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $35.90 (49% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories Collection [Steam] - $31.31 (48% off)
- Resident Evil Remake Trilogy [Steam] - $44.54 (51% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.50 (77% off)
GamesPlanet
- Destiny 2: The Light & Darkness Collection [Steam] - $41.99 (72% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (49% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora [Ubisoft] - $21.00 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $24.99 (82% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Viewfinder [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $14.75 (63% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition - $42.39 (47% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/21)
- Berserk Boy - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/21)
- The Last Spell - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/21)
- Thief Gold - (Must claim before 5/28)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga - (Must claim before 6/4)
- Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga - (Must claim before 6/4)
- Mafia 2 Definitive Edition - (Must claim before 6/4)
- Styx: Master of Shadows - (Must claim before 6/4)
- Mafia 3 Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/30)
- Wild Country - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/16)
- Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered - $22.49 (25% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $11.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter - $9.99 (50% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $9.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Age: Origins Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Mad Max - $2.99 (85% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $6.99 (30% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code MAY15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- Atomfall [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- WWE 2K25 [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- PGA Tour 2K25 [Steam] - $49.27 (30% off)
- NBA 2K25 [Steam] - $8.62 (88% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $38.21 (45% off)
- The Outlast Trials [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- V Rising [Steam] - $14.53 (58% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $10.56 (82% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition [Steam] - $3.00 (85% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive The Thaumarturge: Deluxe Edition, Amnesia: The Bunker, Evil West, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, Ultros, and Corpse Keeper. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $5 or more to get Battletoads, Sunset Overdrive, and Broken Age. Pay $10 or more to also receive Age of Empires Definitive Edition, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, As Dusk Falls, Quantum Break, and Wasteland 3. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get King of the Castle, Honey I Joined a Cult, and Narita Boy. Pay $13 or more to also receive WARCANA, CONSCRIPT, and Thymesia. Pay $20 or more to also receive Classified: France '44 and Hell Let Loose. These activate on Steam.
Pay $3 or more to get X-COM: UFO Defense, X-COM: Terror From the Deep, X-COM: Apocalypse, X-COM: Interceptor, and X-COM: Enforcer. Pay $7 or more to also receive XCOM: Enemy Unknown (w/Slingshot Pack), XCOM: Enemy Within, and The Bureau: XCOM Declassified. Pay $10 or more to also receive XCOM 2 (w/War of the Chosen expansion, Anarchy's Children, Resistance Warrior Pack, Alien Hunters, Shen's Last Gift, and Tactical Legacy Pack DLCs) and XCOM: Chimera Squad. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Vampire Survivors, Picayune Dreams, Genome Guardian, Atomicrops, The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia, Patch Quest, AK-xolotl: Together, Genesis Survivors, and Survivors of the Dawn. These activate on Steam.
Pay $7 or more to get RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition, Frostpunk, PlateUp!, and Transport Fever. Pay $13 or more to also receive Farm Manager 2021 (w/Agrotourism DLC), Espresso Tycoon, and Mad Games Tycoon 2. These activate on Steam.
- Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- WWE 2K25 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- PGA 2K25 [Steam] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $31.49 (30% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- The Plucky Squire [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster [Steam] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Persona 3 Reload [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Yars Rising [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Timberborn [Steam Early Access] - $24.49 (30% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $43.99 (45% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $9.99 (80% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Survey Scramble [Steam] - $6.49 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced - $14.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $14.99 (75% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $10.49 (85% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $15.74 (65% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $5.99 (90% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $8.24 (67% off)
- That's just a small sample of everything available. Check out the Humble Store's Spring Sale 2025.
Ubisoft
Use the coupon code LEGEND to get $10 off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.
- Legendary Sale
- Star Wars Outlaws - $34.99 (50% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $23.10 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $20.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $21.00 (70% off)
- Anno 1800 - $15.00 (75% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Legendary Sale.
Steam
- Among Us 3D - $7.99 (20% off)
- New World: Aeternum - $41.99 (30% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure - $29.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- Steam Creature Collector Fest
- Palworld [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Temtem: Swarm - $7.19 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $12.49 (50% off)
- Bugsnax - $9.99 (60% off)
- Ooblets - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tinykin - $4.99 (80% off)
- Slime Rancher 2 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Spirit City: Lofi Sessions - $8.39 (30% off)
- World of Final Fantasy - $9.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam Creature Collector Fest.
- Kepler Interactive Publisher Sale
- Windblown [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Pacific Drive - $13.49 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Tchia - $9.89 (67% off)
- Sifu - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam Kepler Interactive Publisher Sale.
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $42.76 (48% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced - $15.29 (66% off)
- Frostpunk 2 - $29.24 (35% off)
- Enshrouded [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Timberborn [Steam Early Access] - $24.49 (30% off)
- Legacy: Steel & Sorcery [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 5/18)
- House Flipper 2 - $25.99 (35% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 5/18)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $15.99 (80% off)
- Black Mesa - $1.99 (90% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $18.89 (30% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
