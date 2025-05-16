Weekend PC Download Deals for May 16: Epic Games Store MEGA Sale

Spring is rapidly approaching its end, but before summer sets in, it's time to kick off the big seasonal sales. The Epic Games Store is the biggest player this week. They're kicking things off with a free copy of Dead Island 2 while the discounts extend to games like Alan Wake 2's Deluxe Edition, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chonobyl, Until Dawn, and many more. The Humble Store is also throwing its big Spring Sale, offering sales across several publishers. That's where you can find deals on games such as Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, Life is Strange: Double Exposure, WWE 2K2,5 and many others.

If you're still looking to shop on Steam, be sure to check out the Steam Creature Collector Fest. Don't you dare call these Pokemon games! (No, please don't, we don't know if Nintendo's lawyers are watching.) These are different kinds of creature-collecting games like Palworld, Bugsnax, and Tinykin. There are also a handful of early access titles on sale right now, including Windblown, Enshrouded, Timberborn, and more.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Bethesda Bundle and select between The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, The Evil Within 2, Rage 2, Fallout 4, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition, Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Dishonored 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition, Rage, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Wolfenstein: The New Order, and Quake 4. Get 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $15. These activate on Steam.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code MAY15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive The Thaumarturge: Deluxe Edition, Amnesia: The Bunker, Evil West, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, Ultros, and Corpse Keeper. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $5 or more to get Battletoads, Sunset Overdrive, and Broken Age. Pay $10 or more to also receive Age of Empires Definitive Edition, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, As Dusk Falls, Quantum Break, and Wasteland 3. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get King of the Castle, Honey I Joined a Cult, and Narita Boy. Pay $13 or more to also receive WARCANA, CONSCRIPT, and Thymesia. Pay $20 or more to also receive Classified: France '44 and Hell Let Loose. These activate on Steam.

Pay $3 or more to get X-COM: UFO Defense, X-COM: Terror From the Deep, X-COM: Apocalypse, X-COM: Interceptor, and X-COM: Enforcer. Pay $7 or more to also receive XCOM: Enemy Unknown (w/Slingshot Pack), XCOM: Enemy Within, and The Bureau: XCOM Declassified. Pay $10 or more to also receive XCOM 2 (w/War of the Chosen expansion, Anarchy's Children, Resistance Warrior Pack, Alien Hunters, Shen's Last Gift, and Tactical Legacy Pack DLCs) and XCOM: Chimera Squad. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Vampire Survivors, Picayune Dreams, Genome Guardian, Atomicrops, The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia, Patch Quest, AK-xolotl: Together, Genesis Survivors, and Survivors of the Dawn. These activate on Steam.

Pay $7 or more to get RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition, Frostpunk, PlateUp!, and Transport Fever. Pay $13 or more to also receive Farm Manager 2021 (w/Agrotourism DLC), Espresso Tycoon, and Mad Games Tycoon 2. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft

Use the coupon code LEGEND to get $10 off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.