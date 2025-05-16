Weekend Console Download Deals for May 16: Xbox Game Studios sale

If you're an Xbox Game Pass user, there's no denying its value. It allows you to download and play dozens of games at no extra cost. However, it's a pricey proposition, so maybe you don't want to use Xbox Game Pass and would rather pick up first-party Xbox games a la carte. For those people, the Xbox Game Studios sale is one worth checking out this weekend. It includes one of the first big discounts on Avowed, as well as other first-party franchises like Halo, Gears of War, and more.
Elsewhere, PlayStation is celebrating the best of the indies, including a first-time deal on VR hit Alien: Rogue Incursion. Meanwhile, Nintendo is discounting the best from Ubisoft, which includes the Switch-exclusive Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. There are good deals to be found everywhere this weekend, so happy hunting.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- PlayStation Indies
- Alien: Rogue Incursion [PSVR2] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - $24.49 (30% off)
- The Plucky Squire - $20.99 (30% off)
- House Flipper 2 - $25.99 (35% off)
- Deadside - $19.99 (20% off)
- Koira - $14.39 (20% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $15.99 (60% off)
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
- Carmen Sandiego - $18.74 (25% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- Signalis - $13.99 (30% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Death's Door - $4.99 (75% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $3.74 (75% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $12.49 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $12.49 (75% off)
- Golf with Your Friends - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
- Next Level Savings
- MLB The Show 25 Digital Deluxe Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - $29.39 (58% off)
- Rise of the Ronin - $39.89 (43% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass - $29.99 (70% off)
- Warframe: 1999 Complete Collection - $43.99 (20% off)
- Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle - $41.99 (40% off)
- Silent Hill 2 Deluxe Edition - $51.99 (35% off)
- FANTASIAN Neo Dimension - $37.49 (25% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard Deluxe Edition - $49.49 (45% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $23.09 (67% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $11.99 (60% off)
- Grounded - $19.99 (50% off)
- Demon's Souls - $29.39 (58% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $6.99 (80% off)
- Bloodborne - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Next Level Savings Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- ARK: Survival Ascended - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Balatro - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Monopoly 2024 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs - $1.99 (90% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Xbox Game Studios Sale
- Avowed - $52.49 (25% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator Standard 40th Anniversary Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $19.79 (67% off)
- Age of Mythology: Retold Premium Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2025 Deluxe Edition - $25.99 (50% off)
- Grounded - $19.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle - $19.79 (67% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- More from the Xbox Xbox Game Studios Sale.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $43.99 (45% off)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $38.49 (45% off)
- Tetris Forever - $24.49 (30% off)
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - $24.49 (30% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $17.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remastered - $16.49 (45% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $6.99 (90% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection Digital Expanded Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
- ID@Xbox Simulator Sale
- Sledders - $27.99 (20% off)
- House Flipper 2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Goat Simulator 3: Multiversal Traveler's Edition - $21.99 (45% off)
- Astroneer Evolution Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Open Roads - $11.99 (40% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Arma Reforger - $31.99 (20% off)
- More from the ID@Xbox Simulator Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Animal Well - $18.74 (25% off)
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Just Dance 2025 Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $23.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (63% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $7.49 (75% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $17.99 (70% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $7.99 (70% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies - $17.99 (70% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $8.99 (70% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (45% off)
- Risk Global Domination - $5.99 (70% off)
- OddBallers - $4.99 (75% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends - $9.99 (75% off)
- Valiant Hearts: Coming Home - $7.49 (50% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $3.70 (75% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $11.99 (60% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $17.49 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $11.99 (80% off)
- 30XX - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sifu - $11.99 (70% off)
- Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs - $1.99 (90% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $13.59 (66% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for May 16: Xbox Game Studios sale