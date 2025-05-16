Weekend Console Download Deals for May 16: Xbox Game Studios sale

If you're an Xbox Game Pass user, there's no denying its value. It allows you to download and play dozens of games at no extra cost. However, it's a pricey proposition, so maybe you don't want to use Xbox Game Pass and would rather pick up first-party Xbox games a la carte. For those people, the Xbox Game Studios sale is one worth checking out this weekend. It includes one of the first big discounts on Avowed, as well as other first-party franchises like Halo, Gears of War, and more.

Elsewhere, PlayStation is celebrating the best of the indies, including a first-time deal on VR hit Alien: Rogue Incursion. Meanwhile, Nintendo is discounting the best from Ubisoft, which includes the Switch-exclusive Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. There are good deals to be found everywhere this weekend, so happy hunting.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.