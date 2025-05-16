How to get a 100% Pristine Battery - DayZ Hashima It's easier than you think, but also not something you'd ever think to try.

DayZ players on PC have been flocking to Hashima Islands to try out the new hotness in terms of modded maps. Once there, many are undertaking the map’s quest, which at one point requires you to obtain a 100% Pristine Battery. Looting one is nearly impossible, but there is another way.

100% Pristine Battery - DayZ Hashima

To get a 100 percent Pristine Battery on the Hashima Islands map, players will need a Screwdriver and a Detonator. Once you have both, put the Detonator in your hands, then drag the Screwdriver over top. This will give you the Break Down option by holding your left mouse button. Do so, and you will now be in possession of a 100 percent Pristine Battery.

To find a Detonator, scour military areas and look for a Claymore. Once you place the Claymore the Detonator will appear in your hand. You could also luck into finding a Detonator as you loot. Truthfully, the toughest part of all of this is going to be not only finding what you need but staying alive while you search.

