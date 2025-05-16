All free game enhancements for Nintendo Switch 2 Here's every game getting a free upgrade on the Switch 2, and what it entails.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will bring a slew of enhancements to games originally released on the Switch 1. Some will be paid upgrades, with others given out for free. Nintendo has provided a list of every game with a free upgrade on the Switch 2 and what those upgrades will be.

All Switch 2 game enhancements



Source: Nintendo

The following game enhancements were outlined by Nintendo.

Arms

Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Frame rate: Optimized for Nintendo Switch 2 for smoother movement (even when playing with 3 or more players)

HDR support

Big Brain Academy

GameShare support: Up to four people can play in Party Mode. Share locally or share online via GameChat



Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Updates included: Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

HDR support.

GameShare support: Two people can play all of the courses. Share locally or share online via GameChat



Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

GameShare support: Up to four people can play 34 games. Share locally or share online via GameChat



Game Builder Garage

Updates included: Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Supports Joy-Con 2 mouse controls.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Updates included:

Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Frame rate: Improved for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Updates included: Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality. Frame rate: Optimized for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2 (including Bowser's Fury). HDR support (Bowser’s Fury only).

GameShare support: Up to four people can play Super Mario 3D World. In Bowser's Fury, two people can play together, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Bowser Jr. Share locally or share online via GameChat.



Super Mario Odyssey

Updates included: Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality. HDR support.

GameShare support: Two people can play together, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Cappy. Share locally or share online via GameChat.



The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Updates included: Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality. HDR support.



The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

HDR support.

Those are all of the free upgrades on the Nintendo Switch 2, all of which will be available when the console launches on June 5.