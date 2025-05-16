New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All free game enhancements for Nintendo Switch 2

Here's every game getting a free upgrade on the Switch 2, and what it entails.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

The Nintendo Switch 2 will bring a slew of enhancements to games originally released on the Switch 1. Some will be paid upgrades, with others given out for free. Nintendo has provided a list of every game with a free upgrade on the Switch 2 and what those upgrades will be.

All Switch 2 game enhancements

Mario throwing Cappy towards the screen.

Source: Nintendo

The following game enhancements were outlined by Nintendo.

Arms

  • Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
  • Frame rate: Optimized for Nintendo Switch 2 for smoother movement (even when playing with 3 or more players)
  • HDR support

Big Brain Academy

  • GameShare support:
    • Up to four people can play in Party Mode.
    • Share locally or share online via GameChat

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

  • Updates included:
    • Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
  • HDR support.
  • GameShare support:
    • Two people can play all of the courses.
    • Share locally or share online via GameChat

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

  • GameShare support:
    • Up to four people can play 34 games.
    • Share locally or share online via GameChat

Game Builder Garage

  • Updates included:
    • Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
  • Supports Joy-Con 2 mouse controls.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

  • Updates included:
  • Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

  • Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
  • Frame rate: Improved for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

  • Updates included:
    • Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
    • Frame rate: Optimized for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2 (including Bowser's Fury).
    • HDR support (Bowser’s Fury only).
  • GameShare support:
    • Up to four people can play Super Mario 3D World.
    • In Bowser's Fury, two people can play together, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Bowser Jr.
    • Share locally or share online via GameChat.

Super Mario Odyssey

  • Updates included:
    • Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
    • HDR support.
  • GameShare support:
    • Two people can play together, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Cappy.
    • Share locally or share online via GameChat.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

  • Updates included:
    • Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
    • HDR support.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

  • Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
  • HDR support.

Those are all of the free upgrades on the Nintendo Switch 2, all of which will be available when the console launches on June 5.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

