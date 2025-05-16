All free game enhancements for Nintendo Switch 2
Here's every game getting a free upgrade on the Switch 2, and what it entails.
The Nintendo Switch 2 will bring a slew of enhancements to games originally released on the Switch 1. Some will be paid upgrades, with others given out for free. Nintendo has provided a list of every game with a free upgrade on the Switch 2 and what those upgrades will be.
All Switch 2 game enhancements
The following game enhancements were outlined by Nintendo.
Arms
- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
- Frame rate: Optimized for Nintendo Switch 2 for smoother movement (even when playing with 3 or more players)
- HDR support
Big Brain Academy
- GameShare support:
- Up to four people can play in Party Mode.
- Share locally or share online via GameChat
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
- Updates included:
- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
- HDR support.
- GameShare support:
- Two people can play all of the courses.
- Share locally or share online via GameChat
Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
- GameShare support:
- Up to four people can play 34 games.
- Share locally or share online via GameChat
Game Builder Garage
- Updates included:
- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
- Supports Joy-Con 2 mouse controls.
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Updates included:
- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
- Frame rate: Improved for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2.
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Updates included:
- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
- Frame rate: Optimized for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2 (including Bowser's Fury).
- HDR support (Bowser’s Fury only).
- GameShare support:
- Up to four people can play Super Mario 3D World.
- In Bowser's Fury, two people can play together, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Bowser Jr.
- Share locally or share online via GameChat.
Super Mario Odyssey
- Updates included:
- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
- HDR support.
- GameShare support:
- Two people can play together, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Cappy.
- Share locally or share online via GameChat.
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Updates included:
- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
- HDR support.
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
- HDR support.
Those are all of the free upgrades on the Nintendo Switch 2, all of which will be available when the console launches on June 5.
