How to get Chrono Shield Cards - Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Chrono Shield Cards are a new item designed to make competitive losses sting a little less. Despite their debut during Season 2's Hellfire Gala, NetEase has said little about the future of this item, though, aside from how many you can obtain per season.

We explain what Chrono Shield Cards are below and how to get them during the Galacta's Gift event in Season 2.

What are Chrono Shield Cards in Marvel Rivals?

Chrono Shield Cards give you a free use of Marvel Rivals' Chrono Shield without having to deal with the usual process – waiting several matches for the feature to recharge. Chrono Shields negate the rank decrease you'd normally get from losing a match in competitive mode, though they only activate once every few matches to keep the risk-reward nature of competitive matches intact. However, that also means if you're playing with a team that just doesn't quite have their act together or if you make a mistake, you'll potentially lose rank and time over something that doesn't accurately reflect your skill level.

Shield Cards are, seemingly, designed to fix that issue and encourage people to continue playing Marvel Rivals' competitive mode without feeling like they're wasting time.

How to get Chrono Shield Cards in Marvel Rivals

NetEase is giving out a stack of Chrono Shield Cards during a limited-time event as part of Season 2's Hellfire Gala, the Galacta's Gift celebration. There's no set end date for it, so it's unclear how long NetEase plans on keeping Galacta's Gift around. New objectives and rewards unlock over an initial seven-day period, and it looks like the completion requirements are the same for each – win three matches.

The second set of rewards – available after you win six matches – is a set of four Chrono Shield Cards. The fourth reward is also a set of four cards, and the final is a costume coin that unlocks a skin of your choice. NetEase put a limit of 20 Chrono Shield Cards per account each season. However, it's unclear where Season 2's other 12 cards will come from, as NetEase hasn't said anything else about them yet.

