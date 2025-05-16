New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to get Chrono Shield Cards - Marvel Rivals

Here's how to get the first round of Chrono Shield Cards for a little extra competitive help.
Josh Broadwell
Josh Broadwell
1

Marvel Rivals Chrono Shield Cards are a new item designed to make competitive losses sting a little less. Despite their debut during Season 2's Hellfire Gala, NetEase has said little about the future of this item, though, aside from how many you can obtain per season.

We explain what Chrono Shield Cards are below and how to get them during the Galacta's Gift event in Season 2.

What are Chrono Shield Cards in Marvel Rivals?

A competitive team in Marvel Rivals with Captain America in the lead

Chrono Shield Cards give you a free use of Marvel Rivals' Chrono Shield without having to deal with the usual process – waiting several matches for the feature to recharge. Chrono Shields negate the rank decrease you'd normally get from losing a match in competitive mode, though they only activate once every few matches to keep the risk-reward nature of competitive matches intact. However, that also means if you're playing with a team that just doesn't quite have their act together or if you make a mistake, you'll potentially lose rank and time over something that doesn't accurately reflect your skill level.

Shield Cards are, seemingly, designed to fix that issue and encourage people to continue playing Marvel Rivals' competitive mode without feeling like they're wasting time.

How to get Chrono Shield Cards in Marvel Rivals

The Galacta's Gift event page in Marvel Rivals

NetEase is giving out a stack of Chrono Shield Cards during a limited-time event as part of Season 2's Hellfire Gala, the Galacta's Gift celebration. There's no set end date for it, so it's unclear how long NetEase plans on keeping Galacta's Gift around. New objectives and rewards unlock over an initial seven-day period, and it looks like the completion requirements are the same for each – win three matches. 

The second set of rewards – available after you win six matches – is a set of four Chrono Shield Cards. The fourth reward is also a set of four cards, and the final is a costume coin that unlocks a skin of your choice. NetEase put a limit of 20 Chrono Shield Cards per account each season. However, it's unclear where Season 2's other 12 cards will come from, as NetEase hasn't said anything else about them yet.

For more help, check out the latest Marvel Rivals patch notes and brush up on who the best Duelists in Season 2 are.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Josh is a freelance writer and reporter who specializes in guides, reviews, and whatever else he can convince someone to commission. You may have seen him on NPR, IGN, Polygon, or VG 24/7 or on Twitter, shouting about Trails. When he isn’t working, you’ll likely find him outside with his Belgian Malinois and Australian Shepherd or curled up with an RPG of some description.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola