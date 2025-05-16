How to find and talk to AI Darth Vader in Fortnite Pray he does not alter his location further.

In a move that definitely won't backfire, Epic Games has opted to add an AI Darth Vader to Fortnite for the rest of the Galactic Battle season. This means if you know where to go, you might just be able to chat with the chosen one himself.

How to talk to Darth Vader in Fortnite

AI Darth Vader can appear in three different locations, randomly determined at the start of a match. You can find him at the following potential locations:

Vader Samurai's Solitude in the southwest corner of the map

A landing pad below the snowy hills to the southeast of Canyon Crossing

A landing pad to the southeast of Foxy Floodgate

Once you find Vader, you need to beat him in a battle, then accept his Lightsaber as a prize. Doing so will have him join your squad. You will want to ensure that you have a key bound for the "Conversation AI" option in your settings, which can be found under the Keyboard Controls or Controller option. Hit that button, then use your microphone to ask Vader a question. It should default to "Y" on mouse and keyboard and the left D-pad on consoles.

He is programmed to behave in certain ways and avoid certain topics, but people already seem to be getting him to act in ways that Epic Games and Disney may not be entirely happy with, so you might want to dive into the game and experience this soon before something happens to call a halt to the fun.

