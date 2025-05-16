Apple blocks Fortnite's re-submission on iOS App Store Epic Games has been forced to cease operation of Fortnite on iOS worldwide until Apple unblocks the app.

It would seem that Apple has chosen not to play ball with Epic Games when it comes to letting Fortnite back onto iOS and the App Store. According to Epic Games, Apple has officially denied approval of Fortnite on iOS following its resubmission. Without the ability to reasonably update Fortnite on iOS worldwide thanks to Apple’s decision, Epic Games is taking Fortnite offline on Apple devices until the app is unblocked.

Epic Games shared word of Fortnite’s denial on the App Store via Fortnite social media channels. The group shared that because of Apple’s refusal, it also cannot put Fortnite on the Epic Games Store app in the European Union. Unfortunately, that has even bigger consequences, as shared by the devs:

Apple has blocked our Fortnite submission so we cannot release to the US App Store or to the Epic Games Store for iOS in the European Union. Now, sadly, Fortnite on iOS will be offline worldwide until Apple unblocks it.

Apple has blocked our Fortnite submission so we cannot release to the US App Store or to the Epic Games Store for iOS in the European Union. Now, sadly, Fortnite on iOS will be offline worldwide until Apple unblocks it. — Fortnite (@Fortnite) May 16, 2025

It was just last week that Epic Games resubmitted Fortnite for approval by Apple for the App Store on iOS. However, where many apps are reviewed fairly quickly, Tim Sweeney pointed out that Apple dragged its feet leading up to its review, which he suspected was on purpose. He also laid out the case briefly where the denial affects Fortnite on iOS on a global scale. Simply put, Apple’s obstruction makes it impossible for Epic Games to reliably update the game on a reasonable basis with Apple curtailing its availability.

Apple’s denial of Fortnite on the App Store in the US is undoubtedly a setback, but Tim Sweeney and Epic Games have also regularly shown that they won’t back down. As we watch for more updates on this story, stay tuned to the Apple vs. Epic Games topic for further coverage.