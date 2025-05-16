New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fortnite's Darth Vader now uses AI to talk to players

Fortnite players can speak to Darth Vader, and he'll respond using conversational AI.
Donovan Erskine
Epic Games
2

Epic Games has released the latest update for Fortnite, which adds new content for its Star Wars-themed season. This includes the return of the Darth Vader NPC, but with a new twist. Darth Vader is now powered by AI, and players can chat with him in-game using their voices to receive unique responses.

Epic Games confirmed the new feature in a blog post this morning. When players approach Darth Vader in game, they’ll be prompted to press a button to initiate a conversation with him. Then, Vader will use “conversational AI” to respond to questions and statements from them. Fortnite’s Darth Vader imitates the iconic voice of James Earl Jones, who voiced him in the Star Wars films. This technology was also used to recreate Jones’ voice in the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show. Fortnite implemented its AI Darth Vader with the blessing of James Earl Jones’ estate, and provided a statement from his family.

The Battle Bus fleeing from a Star Destroyer.

Source: Epic Games

Darth Vader’s AI is powered by Google Gemini 2.0. Players under 13, or the age of digital consent in their country, will need permission to speak with Darth Vader. Epic Games says that player audio is not being used to train AI models.

Darth Vader has replaced Darth Vader Samurai and can be found at Vader’s Samurai Solitude on the Fortnite map.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

