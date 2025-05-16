Fortnite's Darth Vader now uses AI to talk to players Fortnite players can speak to Darth Vader, and he'll respond using conversational AI.

Epic Games has released the latest update for Fortnite, which adds new content for its Star Wars-themed season. This includes the return of the Darth Vader NPC, but with a new twist. Darth Vader is now powered by AI, and players can chat with him in-game using their voices to receive unique responses.

Epic Games confirmed the new feature in a blog post this morning. When players approach Darth Vader in game, they’ll be prompted to press a button to initiate a conversation with him. Then, Vader will use “conversational AI” to respond to questions and statements from them. Fortnite’s Darth Vader imitates the iconic voice of James Earl Jones, who voiced him in the Star Wars films. This technology was also used to recreate Jones’ voice in the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show. Fortnite implemented its AI Darth Vader with the blessing of James Earl Jones’ estate, and provided a statement from his family.



Source: Epic Games

James Earl felt that the voice of Darth Vader was inseparable from the story of Star Wars, and he always wanted fans of all ages to continue to experience it. We hope that this collaboration with Fortnite will allow both longtime fans of Darth Vader and newer generations to share in the enjoyment of this iconic character.

Darth Vader’s AI is powered by Google Gemini 2.0. Players under 13, or the age of digital consent in their country, will need permission to speak with Darth Vader. Epic Games says that player audio is not being used to train AI models.

Darth Vader has replaced Darth Vader Samurai and can be found at Vader’s Samurai Solitude on the Fortnite map.