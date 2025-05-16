How to get the Butcher Doom Slayer skin - Doom: The Dark Ages It's important to look good while destroying hordes of demons in Doom.

Bethesda is being sneaky, offering a free Butcher Doom Slayer skin for the new id Software title Doom: The Dark Ages. They know people love free stuff, especially for video games where we all like to look out best while putting foot to the butt of despicable demons and malignant monsters.

Source: Shacknews

To get this free skin, you will need to sign up for email marketing communications from Bethesda, so if that is a red line for you, then sadly, there isn't much to be done. For those who are interested in getting the skin, read on.

Go to the freebundle.bethesda.net website.

website. Sign in with your Bethesda account.

Set up an account if you do not have one.

Ensure you link the platform that you will be playing on by going to your Profile, then Linked Accounts.

Click the big "Claim Now" button, then tick the box to say you are willing to accept communications from Bethesda.

Input your age, then hit the new Claim Now button.

Now, it may have just been a browser issue, but nothing I typed in the box showed up because the text color was the same as the background color. Highlight the box contents if you are confused if you have really typed in it or not.

As for the Butcher Doom Slayer skin, this can be found in the main menu the next time you load up the game. Under Extras, select Slayer Skins to change your skin.

