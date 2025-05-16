Shack Together 063 - Doom: The Dark Ages Review, Tony Hawk 3+4 Preview, feat. David Craddock

Welcome to episode 63 of Shack Together! We're joined by special guest David Craddock to discuss his review of DOOM: The Dark Ages, who shares insights from his extensive time with the entry's new parry mechanics and combat mechanics.

Afterward, we dive into everyone's favorite "DOOM: The Darth Plagueis" segment, where we compare and contrast the lore between DOOM and Star Wars universes, from ancient civilizations and powerful artifacts to legendary warriors and dimensional portals.

In Story Time, we cover the crew's most recent PAX East previews including Shadow Labyrinth's Metroidvania-meets-Pac-Man approach and FBC: Firebreak's return to the Bureau of Control. Industry news brings significant developments with Take-Two's optimism for Nintendo Switch 2, Microsoft's 3% workforce reduction, and Sony's $1.7 billion share buyback program. We also discuss Palworld's monster glider removal and Epic Games' official Fortnite iOS submission. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

