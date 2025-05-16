New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to get Mask of Fealty - Destiny 2

Unlocking Exotics in Destiny 2, like Mask of Fealty, is a bit different these days.
Sam Chandler
Getting the Mask of Fealty in Destiny 2 isn’t the same as it once was. Previously, players could farm new Exotics from Lost Sectors, those days are over. If you want to deck your Hunter out in this new Exotic Helmet, you’re going to need to set your eyes on a different, grindier target.

How to get Mask of Fealty

Unlocking new Exotic armor in Destiny 2 has changed, so you must now level up the Cryptarch to get Mask of Fealty. Once you level up Rahool and reset your rank, you will unlock the Novel Decryption page. This will let you focus an armor piece you have never received before, in this case, that piece would be Mask of Fealty.

As of The Final Shape, new Exotic armor can only be earned from the Cryptarch, after which it will enter the loot pool.
You will need to have an Exotic Engram and an Exotic Cipher to decrypt Mask of Fealty at Rahool. This acquisition method is different to what we’ve seen in the past. Previously, players could get new Exotics from completely Legend and Master Lost Sectors or finishing a Vex Incursion Zone. The release of The Final Shape meant that this method of getting new Exotic was no longer valid.

Now that you know how to get the Mask of Fealty, you should also know how to get some of the other Exotics that haven’t been dropping for you. Keep in mind that once you get them from Rahool, they should enter the loot pool as well. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for our ongoing coverage of Bungie’s shooter.

