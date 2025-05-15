Grok's 'white genocide' response has been addressed by xAI The artificial intelligence had been bringing up 'white genocide' in irrelevant conversations.

As company’s chase the final frontier of artificial intelligence, some are finding themselves in hot water with their AI responses. The company behind Grok, xAI, has issued a statement after its AI seemingly went rampant, spouting nonsense about a “white genocide” in South Africa, after someone allegedly altered its response prompt.



On May 15, 2025, xAI, the company behind Grok, took to social media to address the concerning fact that its artificial intelligence continued to bring up the refuted “white genocide” claim. In the statement, xAI says an unauthorized modification was made to the AI that saw it give a “specific response on a political topic” and this violated the company’s policies and core values.



The AI had previously stated, “I was instructed by my creators at xAI to address the topic of ‘white genocide’ in South Africa and the ‘Kill the Boer’ chant as real and racially motivated.” Users have assumed that this change was made by Elon Musk after his own AI bot (Grok) continually refuted the billionaire’s claims that there was a “white genocide” in South Africa.

xAI has stated how it plans to safeguard against similar unsanctioned editing of Grok’s responses. It will not be publishing the Grok system prompts openly on GitHub for the community to review and provide feedback. There will also be a 24/7 monitoring team to respond to incidents with Grok’s answers.

