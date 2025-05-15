DayZ PC keybindings & controls Check your keybindings and button inputs before you try to lean and move in DayZ.

The best way to survive in DayZ is to know the controls, which means learning those PC keybindings. You can’t be expected to fight and loot if you don’t know how to move and shoot. It can also be troublesome to lean and peek, so we’ve got some tips for those controls, too. Below you will find tables containing all of the PC keybindings as well as controller inputs.

DayZ has a lot of controls and a lot of keybindings to remember. You can control just about every tiny movement of your character from clearing the chamber to inspecting items and even leaning to check corners. Each of these is assigned to a key on PC or a button press on controller.

For those who are struggling with the leaning keybindings on PC, some players find it useful to invert the keys (Q leans right, E leans left) while others remap the input to mouse buttons.

DayZ PC keybindings & controls Movement Action PC Xbox PlayStation Move Forward W Left Stick Left Stick Move Backward S Strafe Left A Strafe Right D Lean Left Q LT + LB L2 + L1 Lean Right E RT + RB R2 + R1 Walk / Jog Left Ctrl Left Stick Left Stick Run Left Shift Click left stick L3 Jump / Vault Space A Cross Crouch C B Circle Prone Hold C Hold B Hold Circle Roll left - LT + LB while prone L2 + L1 while prone Roll right - RT + RB while prone R2 + R1 while prone General Action PC Xbox PlayStation Invenstory Tab View Touchpad Open Menu Esc Menu Options Toggle HUD / Hotbar ` - - Hotkeys 0 to 9 Hold RB Hold R1 Inspect item in hands Right mouse click Hold LT Hold L2 Flashlight - RT R2 Throw G Double tap X Double tap Square Drop Hold G Hold X Hold Square Use item Left mouse click Freelook Alt Hold LB Hold L1 Toggle perspective Enter or V Double tap right stick Double tap R3 Swap shoulder LB / RB L1 / R1 Zoom Scroll wheel Double tap LB Double tap L1 Use / Action Left mouse click / F X Square Action - Hold RT Hold R2 Next Action - RT R2 Toggle Night Vision Hold L Hold RB Hold R1 Empty / Load magazine in hand Left mouse click or hold R Weapons Action PC Xbox PlayStation Use weapon Left mouse click RT R2 Ready weapon Right mouse click LT L2 ADS Scroll wheel Click right stick R3 Toggle scope D-pad right D-pad right Hold breath Hold left Ctrl Hold left click Hold L3 Clear chamber Double tap Y Double tap Triangle Chamber new round R - - Toggle firing mode X D-pad left D-pad left Zeroing increase Page Up D-pad up D-pad up Zeroing decrease Page Down D-pad down D-pad down Change / Insert magazine Left mouse click or R Hold Y Hold Triangle Firearm melee F B Circle Vehicles Action PC Xbox PlayStation Accelerate W RT R2 Slow down S LT L2 Turn left A Left Stick Left Stick Turn right D Gear shift up E B Circle Gear shift down Q A Cross Fast acceleration Left Shift - - Slow acceleration Left Ctrl - - Communication Action PC Xbox PlayStation Use text chat / - - Push-to-talk Caps Lock D-pad left D-pad left Change voice volume Up arrow - - Hello F1 - - Hands Up F2 - - Hand heart F3 - - Fuck off F4 - - Surrender F5 - - Point F6 - - Thumbs up F7 - - Taunt F8 - - Silent F9 - - Die F10 - - Suicide F11 - - Gesture menu Hold D-pad right Hold D-pad right

Be sure to bookmark this DayZ PC keybindings and controls page so you can double-check those inputs whenever you need. Find more help with the intricate nature of the game on our DayZ page.