Check your keybindings and button inputs before you try to lean and move in DayZ.
The best way to survive in DayZ is to know the controls, which means learning those PC keybindings. You can’t be expected to fight and loot if you don’t know how to move and shoot. It can also be troublesome to lean and peek, so we’ve got some tips for those controls, too. Below you will find tables containing all of the PC keybindings as well as controller inputs.
DayZ PC keybindings & controls
DayZ has a lot of controls and a lot of keybindings to remember. You can control just about every tiny movement of your character from clearing the chamber to inspecting items and even leaning to check corners. Each of these is assigned to a key on PC or a button press on controller.
For those who are struggling with the leaning keybindings on PC, some players find it useful to invert the keys (Q leans right, E leans left) while others remap the input to mouse buttons.
|Movement
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|PlayStation
|Move Forward
|W
|Left Stick
|Left Stick
|Move Backward
|S
|Strafe Left
|A
|Strafe Right
|D
|Lean Left
|Q
|LT + LB
|L2 + L1
|Lean Right
|E
|RT + RB
|R2 + R1
|Walk / Jog
|Left Ctrl
|Left Stick
|Left Stick
|Run
|Left Shift
|Click left stick
|L3
|Jump / Vault
|Space
|A
|Cross
|Crouch
|C
|B
|Circle
|Prone
|Hold C
|Hold B
|Hold Circle
|Roll left
|-
|LT + LB while prone
|L2 + L1 while prone
|Roll right
|-
|RT + RB while prone
|R2 + R1 while prone
|General
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|PlayStation
|Invenstory
|Tab
|View
|Touchpad
|Open Menu
|Esc
|Menu
|Options
|Toggle HUD / Hotbar
|`
|-
|-
|Hotkeys
|0 to 9
|Hold RB
|Hold R1
|Inspect item in hands
|Right mouse click
|Hold LT
|Hold L2
|Flashlight
|-
|RT
|R2
|Throw
|G
|Double tap X
|Double tap Square
|Drop
|Hold G
|Hold X
|Hold Square
|Use item
|Left mouse click
|Freelook
|Alt
|Hold LB
|Hold L1
|Toggle perspective
|Enter or V
|Double tap right stick
|Double tap R3
|Swap shoulder
|LB / RB
|L1 / R1
|Zoom
|Scroll wheel
|Double tap LB
|Double tap L1
|Use / Action
|Left mouse click / F
|X
|Square
|Action
|-
|Hold RT
|Hold R2
|Next Action
|-
|RT
|R2
|Toggle Night Vision
|Hold L
|Hold RB
|Hold R1
|Empty / Load magazine in hand
|Left mouse click or hold R
|Weapons
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|PlayStation
|Use weapon
|Left mouse click
|RT
|R2
|Ready weapon
|Right mouse click
|LT
|L2
|ADS
|Scroll wheel
|Click right stick
|R3
|Toggle scope
|D-pad right
|D-pad right
|Hold breath
|Hold left Ctrl
|Hold left click
|Hold L3
|Clear chamber
|Double tap Y
|Double tap Triangle
|Chamber new round
|R
|-
|-
|Toggle firing mode
|X
|D-pad left
|D-pad left
|Zeroing increase
|Page Up
|D-pad up
|D-pad up
|Zeroing decrease
|Page Down
|D-pad down
|D-pad down
|Change / Insert magazine
|Left mouse click or R
|Hold Y
|Hold Triangle
|Firearm melee
|F
|B
|Circle
|Vehicles
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|PlayStation
|Accelerate
|W
|RT
|R2
|Slow down
|S
|LT
|L2
|Turn left
|A
|Left Stick
|Left Stick
|Turn right
|D
|Gear shift up
|E
|B
|Circle
|Gear shift down
|Q
|A
|Cross
|Fast acceleration
|Left Shift
|-
|-
|Slow acceleration
|Left Ctrl
|-
|-
|Communication
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|PlayStation
|Use text chat
|/
|-
|-
|Push-to-talk
|Caps Lock
|D-pad left
|D-pad left
|Change voice volume
|Up arrow
|-
|-
|Hello
|F1
|-
|-
|Hands Up
|F2
|-
|-
|Hand heart
|F3
|-
|-
|Fuck off
|F4
|-
|-
|Surrender
|F5
|-
|-
|Point
|F6
|-
|-
|Thumbs up
|F7
|-
|-
|Taunt
|F8
|-
|-
|Silent
|F9
|-
|-
|Die
|F10
|-
|-
|Suicide
|F11
|-
|-
|Gesture menu
|Hold D-pad right
|Hold D-pad right
Be sure to bookmark this DayZ PC keybindings and controls page so you can double-check those inputs whenever you need. Find more help with the intricate nature of the game on our DayZ page.
-
