DayZ PC keybindings & controls

Check your keybindings and button inputs before you try to lean and move in DayZ.
Sam Chandler
Bohemia Interactive
1

The best way to survive in DayZ is to know the controls, which means learning those PC keybindings. You can’t be expected to fight and loot if you don’t know how to move and shoot. It can also be troublesome to lean and peek, so we’ve got some tips for those controls, too. Below you will find tables containing all of the PC keybindings as well as controller inputs.

DayZ has a lot of controls and a lot of keybindings to remember. You can control just about every tiny movement of your character from clearing the chamber to inspecting items and even leaning to check corners. Each of these is assigned to a key on PC or a button press on controller.

For those who are struggling with the leaning keybindings on PC, some players find it useful to invert the keys (Q leans right, E leans left) while others remap the input to mouse buttons.

DayZ PC keybindings & controls
Movement
Action PC Xbox PlayStation
Move Forward W Left Stick Left Stick
Move Backward S
Strafe Left A
Strafe Right D
Lean Left Q LT + LB L2 + L1
Lean Right E RT + RB R2 + R1
Walk / Jog Left Ctrl Left Stick Left Stick
Run Left Shift Click left stick L3
Jump / Vault Space A Cross
Crouch C B Circle
Prone Hold C Hold B Hold Circle
Roll left - LT + LB while prone L2 + L1 while prone
Roll right - RT + RB while prone R2 + R1 while prone
General
Action PC Xbox PlayStation
Invenstory Tab View Touchpad
Open Menu Esc Menu Options
Toggle HUD / Hotbar ` - -
Hotkeys 0 to 9 Hold RB Hold R1
Inspect item in hands Right mouse click Hold LT Hold L2
Flashlight - RT R2
Throw G Double tap X Double tap Square
Drop Hold G Hold X Hold Square
Use item Left mouse click
Freelook Alt Hold LB Hold L1
Toggle perspective Enter or V Double tap right stick Double tap R3
Swap shoulder LB / RB L1 / R1
Zoom Scroll wheel Double tap LB Double tap L1
Use / Action Left mouse click / F X Square
Action - Hold RT Hold R2
Next Action - RT R2
Toggle Night Vision Hold L Hold RB Hold R1
Empty / Load magazine in hand Left mouse click or hold R
Weapons
Action PC Xbox PlayStation
Use weapon Left mouse click RT R2
Ready weapon Right mouse click LT L2
ADS Scroll wheel Click right stick R3
Toggle scope D-pad right D-pad right
Hold breath Hold left Ctrl Hold left click Hold L3
Clear chamber Double tap Y Double tap Triangle
Chamber new round R - -
Toggle firing mode X D-pad left D-pad left
Zeroing increase Page Up D-pad up D-pad up
Zeroing decrease Page Down D-pad down D-pad down
Change / Insert magazine Left mouse click or R Hold Y Hold Triangle
Firearm melee F B Circle
Vehicles
Action PC Xbox PlayStation
Accelerate W RT R2
Slow down S LT L2
Turn left A Left Stick Left Stick
Turn right D
Gear shift up E B Circle
Gear shift down Q A Cross
Fast acceleration Left Shift - -
Slow acceleration Left Ctrl - -
Communication
Action PC Xbox PlayStation
Use text chat / - -
Push-to-talk Caps Lock D-pad left D-pad left
Change voice volume Up arrow - -
Hello F1 - -
Hands Up F2 - -
Hand heart F3 - -
Fuck off F4 - -
Surrender F5 - -
Point F6 - -
Thumbs up F7 - -
Taunt F8 - -
Silent F9 - -
Die F10 - -
Suicide F11 - -
Gesture menu Hold D-pad right Hold D-pad right

Be sure to bookmark this DayZ PC keybindings and controls page so you can double-check those inputs whenever you need. Find more help with the intricate nature of the game on our DayZ page.

Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

