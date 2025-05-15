Evening Reading - May 15, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
WWE 2K25 - Stephanie Vaquer's Devil's Kiss Special Move #WWE #WWE2K25 #StephanieVaquer @Steph_Vaquer pic.twitter.com/fIeVnPbPn1— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 14, 2025
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Libraries rule
Damn dude hell yeah pic.twitter.com/LLI4iPHjcJ— Lord of Leisure (@lavitalenta) May 15, 2025
"Read to live. Live to read." is a great motto.
Uber invents... public transportation?
Uber just invented …— Marc Seitz — oss/acc (@mfts0) May 14, 2025
… the bus pic.twitter.com/VPeSOuOyxM
Have these Uber engineers ever spent a day in a real city with real people in real America?
Fuck the Hulk Hogan
Then.— Good Grief. (@NotoriousBIGTIM) May 14, 2025
Now.
Forever. pic.twitter.com/66OWCIY29k
Forever.
AOC stands up for Planned Parenthood
Republicans have just proposed defunding Planned Parenthood nationwide.— Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) May 14, 2025
In doing so, they are telling women and people across the country that our healthcare doesn’t matter and that we are undeserving of care.
It’s time to stop this bill in its tracks. pic.twitter.com/zUanj43pGd
Reproductive rights should never be optional.
Lose Yourself in this video...
Somebody spliced together Eminem's "Lose Yourself" (2008) using only movie quotes, and it's amazing. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Bi1N1MW8I8— Fight With Memes (@FightWithMemes) May 14, 2025
Snap back to reality.
The kids might be alright
Lady tries to promote abstinence on a college campus and it doesn't go as she expected. pic.twitter.com/3XM866d7PB— aka (@akafaceUS) May 14, 2025
That must not have gone as planned.
Snoop Dogg "Drop It Like It's Hot" x Star Wars "Imperial March"
Drop It Like It's Hot but the beat is The Imperial March https://t.co/I3dvJGRcTG pic.twitter.com/9PsUprDUsW— Spectre (@spectre0799) May 13, 2025
Snoop Dogg is kinda like Darth Vader these days.
Bedtime for cute cows
Cow's bedtime routine..🐄😍 pic.twitter.com/Tw0jfkBtJw— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) May 13, 2025
Cows are cute.
