Evening Reading - May 15, 2025

It's nighttime in America which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Libraries rule

"Read to live. Live to read." is a great motto.

Uber invents... public transportation?

Have these Uber engineers ever spent a day in a real city with real people in real America?

Fuck the Hulk Hogan

Forever.

AOC stands up for Planned Parenthood

Reproductive rights should never be optional.

Lose Yourself in this video...

Snap back to reality.

The kids might be alright

That must not have gone as planned.

Snoop Dogg "Drop It Like It's Hot" x Star Wars "Imperial March"

Snoop Dogg is kinda like Darth Vader these days.

Bedtime for cute cows

Cows are cute.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 15, 2025. Please consider visiting our interactive video game maps website Shackmaps to support our broader Shacknews efforts.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

