Artist claims Bungie used her assets for Marathon without permission The designer has posted side-by-side comparisons showing similar logos and design language from her 2017 posters in Bungie's upcoming extraction shooter.

Updated May 15, 2025 at 9:22 p.m. PT: Bungie has used its MarathonDevTeam social media account to make a statement regarding the use of Antireal's artwork. Here is the full satement:

We immediately investigated a concern regarding unauthorized use of artist decals in Marathon and confirmed that a former Bungie artist included these in a texture sheet that was ultimately used in-game. This issue was unknown by our existing art team, and we are still reviewing how this oversight occurred. We take matters like this very seriously. We have reached out to @4nt1r34l to discuss this issue and are committed to do right by the artist. As a matter of policy, we do not use the work of artists without their permission. To prevent similar issues in the future, we are conducting a thorough review of our in-game assets, specifically those done by the former Bungie artist, and implementing stricter checks to document all artist contributions. We value the creativity and dedication of all artists who contribute to our games, and we are committed to doing right by them. Thank you for bringing this to our attention.

The original report continues below.

Bungie might find itself in hot water again regarding allegedly using artist’s assets without permission. The latest accusation comes from a designer who claims that logos, icons, and design language from her 2017 posters have been used in the upcoming Marathon game.

Artist and graphic designer who goes by N², or Antireal on social media, has highlighted what she claims to be assets lifted directly from posters she designed in 2017 and used, without permission, in Marathon. In the post published on May 15, 2025, N² provides screenshots of Marathon in a side-by-side comparison to her poster designs.



Source: N²



Source: N²

In these images, N² shows buildings and other environmental objects covered in text and typeface that match her poster. Words, logos, and icons she has used almost a decade ago in poster designs have seemingly been used to add texture to Bungie’s upcoming shooter.

N² goes on to note that Bungie has drawn “overwhelmingly from the same design language I have refined for the last decade.” The images shared show the ASCII-like art style Bungie has used in promotional material for Marathon as well as the in-game transition screens compared to N² poster that has strikingly similar shapes and iconography.



Source: N²

The artist notes she does not have the resources or the energy to pursue this legally and has lost count of “the number of times a major company has deemed it easier to pay a designer to imitate or steal my work than to write me an email.”

She closes by stating, “In 10 years, I have never made a consistent income from this work and I am tired of designers from huge companies moodboarding and parasitising my designs while I struggle to make a living.”

Hey @Bungie @BungieHelp @DestinyTheGame @A_dmg04 @Cozmo23 @DestinyComArt soo, the NERF ace of spades DIRECTLY lifts a commission i did in 2015. This is not "similar" or a coincidence, you can see my same brush strokes and scratches/smudges.



Original: https://t.co/GobNslptoI pic.twitter.com/zQoYEbfdGV — Tofu 🏳️‍⚧️ Bunny (@Tofu_Rabbit) September 11, 2024

As of writing, there has been no comment from Bungie, but the online response from the community has been swift. Players are certainly upset, especially given Bungie’s recent history of using artist’s assets without their permission. The studio has used assets in cutscenes, on weapons, and is most recently involved in a lawsuit regarding its Red War campaign story.

This is not a good look for Bungie, especially with the lukewarm reception to the Marathon alpha. The last thing the studio needs is negative press and the last thing N² needs is the headache of a major company potentially lifting her work without paying its fair share. Stay tune to our Bungie topic page for more.