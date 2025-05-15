Jade Raymond is out at Haven Studios Haven Studios, which Raymond founded, is currently developing Fairgames for Sony.

Jade Raymond, the video game industry veteran behind the early Assassin’s Creed games and Splinter Cell: Blacklist, is leaving Haven Studios. Founded by her in 2021, Haven Studios is currently working on an extraction shooter called Fairgames for Sony.

A report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier revealed Jade Raymond’s exit from Haven Studios. According to the report, there was no given reason for Raymond’s departure, but it came not long after a playtest for Fairgames, the company’s first game. There were reportedly internal concerns about the game’s development process. A Sony spokesperson provided the following statement to Bloomberg:

Jade Raymond has been an incredible partner and visionary force in founding Haven Studios. We are deeply grateful for her leadership and contributions, and we wish her all the best in her next chapter.

Haven Studios was acquired by Sony in 2022 after being formed in 2021. Their first title, Fairgames, was revealed during a PlayStation Showcase in 2023.