Jade Raymond is out at Haven Studios

Haven Studios, which Raymond founded, is currently developing Fairgames for Sony.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
PlayStation Studios
1

Jade Raymond, the video game industry veteran behind the early Assassin’s Creed games and Splinter Cell: Blacklist, is leaving Haven Studios. Founded by her in 2021, Haven Studios is currently working on an extraction shooter called Fairgames for Sony.

A report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier revealed Jade Raymond’s exit from Haven Studios. According to the report, there was no given reason for Raymond’s departure, but it came not long after a playtest for Fairgames, the company’s first game. There were reportedly internal concerns about the game’s development process. A Sony spokesperson provided the following statement to Bloomberg:

Haven Studios was acquired by Sony in 2022 after being formed in 2021. Their first title, Fairgames, was revealed during a PlayStation Showcase in 2023.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

