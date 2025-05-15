Take-Two (TTWO) CEO on Nintendo Switch 2: 'we have great optimism for the platform'
Strauss Zelnick revealed that Take-Two has one of the biggest sets of games it's ever launched with a Nintendo platform set to go for Switch 2.
With Take-Two Interactive having released its Q4 FY25 earnings results this week, the company also answered to investors in a conference call, and inevitably, the Nintendo Switch 2 came up. When asked about its mood on the Switch 2, CEO Strauss Zelnick was more than enthusiastic, and Take-Two is more than prepared support the Switch 2’s launch with a large slate of games.
Zelnick shared his thoughts on Nintendo Switch 2’s release during the conference call that accompanied Take-Two Interactive’s Q4 FY25 earnings results this week:
Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick on supporting Nintendo Switch 2: "we have great optimism for the platform." $TTWO #earnings #2K #gaming pic.twitter.com/v3alpufN8R— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 15, 2025
It sounds like Take-Two Interactive is as excited for the Switch 2 as anyone. The group does, indeed have a wide variety of games ready for the new console’s release, including Civilization 7 and Borderlands 4. With Mafia: The Old Country also coming later this year in August 2025, the team has quite the gaming slate ready, even if Grand Theft Auto 6 is being pushed back to next year.
With Take-Two going all in on the Nintendo Switch 2, stay tuned to the Take-Two topic for more coverage on its games and apps as news drops.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Take-Two (TTWO) CEO on Nintendo Switch 2: 'we have great optimism for the platform'