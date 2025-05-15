New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Take-Two (TTWO) CEO on Nintendo Switch 2: 'we have great optimism for the platform'

Strauss Zelnick revealed that Take-Two has one of the biggest sets of games it's ever launched with a Nintendo platform set to go for Switch 2.
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
1

With Take-Two Interactive having released its Q4 FY25 earnings results this week, the company also answered to investors in a conference call, and inevitably, the Nintendo Switch 2 came up. When asked about its mood on the Switch 2, CEO Strauss Zelnick was more than enthusiastic, and Take-Two is more than prepared support the Switch 2’s launch with a large slate of games.

Zelnick shared his thoughts on Nintendo Switch 2’s release during the conference call that accompanied Take-Two Interactive’s Q4 FY25 earnings results this week:

It sounds like Take-Two Interactive is as excited for the Switch 2 as anyone. The group does, indeed have a wide variety of games ready for the new console’s release, including Civilization 7 and Borderlands 4. With Mafia: The Old Country also coming later this year in August 2025, the team has quite the gaming slate ready, even if Grand Theft Auto 6 is being pushed back to next year.

With Take-Two going all in on the Nintendo Switch 2, stay tuned to the Take-Two topic for more coverage on its games and apps as news drops.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

