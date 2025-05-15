Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes for May 15 hotfix
Here's what's new in the latest Overwatch 2 Stadium update.
Another Thursday means another round of Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes, as Blizzard keeps up their pattern of pushing small updates for the first few weeks of a season. This third round of changes is minimal compared to the May 8 hotfix and affects fewer heroes. The big highlights are less cash for Zarya and a few bumps for Ana'a already formidable range of items.
We've rounded up the latest Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes from the May 15 hotfix below, including Blizzard's rationale for the changes.
Overwatch 2 Stadium May 15 hotfix patch notes
Ana, Reaper, Cassidy, and Zarya are the only heroes with changes to their powers and items this time, though Cassidy and Zarya just get cash nerfs.
Zarya nerf
Blizzard said Zarya can stack weapon power items too effectively, and the way they scale with her high-energy beam attacks makes her a little deadlier than intended in the right player's hands.
- Zarya earns 12.5 percent less Stadium Cash from damage and healing
Cassidy nerf
The same philosophy applies to Cassidy's nerf. Like Zarya, he relies entirely on weapon power and can deal exceptionally high damage with the right items and good aim.
- Cassidy earns 12.5 percent less Stadium Cash from damage and healing
Reaper nerf, buff, and bug fixes
Reaper's biggest changes are for some bugs that had unintended effects on a few powers, though one of his powers is also tweaked slightly.
Revolving Ruin power
- Reduced attack speed per stack to four percent, down from five percent
- Increased maximum stacks to 10, up from eight
Wraith Renewal power
- Fixed a bug that doubled HP restoration even when Reaper's HP wasn't at the threshold
Spirited to Slay power
- Fixed a bug that reset Reaper's cooldowns even when he didn't make an elimination
Ana nerfs and buffs
This round of updates improves Ana's survivability, as Blizzard said her lengthy cooldowns are often at odds with how demanding Stadium scenarios are.
Home Remedy power
- Increased overhealth gain to 200 percent, up from 100 percent
Dreamy power
- Decreased healing to 80 percent, down from 100 percent
- Decreased duration to four seconds, down from eight seconds
Venemous power
- Increased damage to 50, up from 30
Quick Scope item
- Increased weapon power to 10 percent, up from five percent
I.V. Drip item
- Increased overhealth to 150, up from 100
If you're curious how Stadium's changed since launch, take a look at our May 1 hotfix and May 8 hotfix roundups for all the details.
Josh Broadwell posted a new article, Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes for May 15 hotfix