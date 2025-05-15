Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes for May 15 hotfix Here's what's new in the latest Overwatch 2 Stadium update.

Another Thursday means another round of Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes, as Blizzard keeps up their pattern of pushing small updates for the first few weeks of a season. This third round of changes is minimal compared to the May 8 hotfix and affects fewer heroes. The big highlights are less cash for Zarya and a few bumps for Ana'a already formidable range of items.

We've rounded up the latest Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes from the May 15 hotfix below, including Blizzard's rationale for the changes.

Overwatch 2 Stadium May 15 hotfix patch notes

Ana, Reaper, Cassidy, and Zarya are the only heroes with changes to their powers and items this time, though Cassidy and Zarya just get cash nerfs.

Zarya nerf

Blizzard said Zarya can stack weapon power items too effectively, and the way they scale with her high-energy beam attacks makes her a little deadlier than intended in the right player's hands.

Zarya earns 12.5 percent less Stadium Cash from damage and healing

Cassidy nerf

The same philosophy applies to Cassidy's nerf. Like Zarya, he relies entirely on weapon power and can deal exceptionally high damage with the right items and good aim.

Cassidy earns 12.5 percent less Stadium Cash from damage and healing

Reaper nerf, buff, and bug fixes

Reaper's biggest changes are for some bugs that had unintended effects on a few powers, though one of his powers is also tweaked slightly.

Revolving Ruin power

Reduced attack speed per stack to four percent, down from five percent

Increased maximum stacks to 10, up from eight

Wraith Renewal power

Fixed a bug that doubled HP restoration even when Reaper's HP wasn't at the threshold

Spirited to Slay power

Fixed a bug that reset Reaper's cooldowns even when he didn't make an elimination

Ana nerfs and buffs

This round of updates improves Ana's survivability, as Blizzard said her lengthy cooldowns are often at odds with how demanding Stadium scenarios are.

Home Remedy power

Increased overhealth gain to 200 percent, up from 100 percent

Dreamy power

Decreased healing to 80 percent, down from 100 percent

Decreased duration to four seconds, down from eight seconds

Venemous power

Increased damage to 50, up from 30

Quick Scope item

Increased weapon power to 10 percent, up from five percent

I.V. Drip item

Increased overhealth to 150, up from 100

If you're curious how Stadium's changed since launch, take a look at our May 1 hotfix and May 8 hotfix roundups for all the details.