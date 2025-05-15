Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) issues downbeat FY26 forecast reflecting GTA 6 delay With GTA 6 now launching in the 2027 fiscal year, Take-Two Interactive isn't all that bullish on the rest of 2026.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) has published its latest earnings report, and in addition to detailing the past three months at the company, it provided guidance for the future. With the 2026 fiscal year now in full swing, Take-Two gave a forecast for the coming quarters, and as a result of the GTA 6 delay, the expectations aren’t particularly high.

Take-Two Interactive’s Q4 2025 earnings report was dropped at the close of markets today. In it, the company forecasts $5.9 billion-$6 billion in revenue for the year. This is far below the analyst expectation of $7.81 billion. This is likely due to the recent delay of GTA 6, which was previously planned to release in FY26. It’ll now be out in Q1 of FY27.



Source: Take-Two Interactive

The lower-than-expected forecast sent Take-Two (TTWO) stock into a nosedive in after-hours trading. Shares were trading as low as $220.50 after ending the day at $232.34.

During the subsequent earnings call, CEO Strauss Zelnick discussed several topics, including the Switch 2. In responding to a question, he said that he has “great optimism” about Nintendo’s new console.