ShackStream: Flying over DayZ's Chernarus in MSFS 2024 In tonight's stream, Jan will combine his two most played games by flying over the real-world equivalent of Chernarus in Flight Simulator 2024.

Combining two of his most played games of the year, Jan will be taking to the skies in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 while looking down onto the real-world area that inspired much of the Chernarus map of DayZ. Thanks to the diligent work of the DayZ community, creating a flight plan was relatively straight-forward. If you'd like to follow along, grab this flight plan file for MSFS 2020/2024, or visit this Reddit post for more details.

Catch the action live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT on the Shacknews Twitch channel!

Another potential complication to this flight is that this is Jan's first return into Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 after several months of giving it time to finish baking. Sim Update 2 was just released today with a laundry list of fixes, and we'll see if that ends up causing any issues. MSFS 2020 will continue to be Jan's main flight sim for the foreseeable future, until add-on makers update some of the critical third-party tools that he needs to be happy.

And, of course, if you hop into the Shacknews Twitch chat, be sure to say hello! Jan loves interacting with viewers, whether he’s running checklists, admiring the night skyline, or hanging out in cruise. If you enjoy the content, consider subscribing—if you have Amazon Prime, you can even use your free Prime sub to support the channel.