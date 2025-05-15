Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q4 FY25 earnings results beat revenue expectations Take-Two was able to put up winning revenue numbers for its last quarter of its fiscal 2025.

The Take-Two Interactive company put up its Q4 FY25 earnings results, capping off its previous fiscal year. In terms of its metrics, Take-Two Interactive was able to put up winning numbers on its revenue and earnings-per-share metrics, making a strong finish for the year for the company.

Take-Two Interactive put up its Q4 FY25 earnings results on its investor relations website this week. The company’s revenue came out to $1.58 billion for the quarter. That was enough to beat the expectation of $1.55 billion by Wall Street analysts. Earnings per share (EPS) came out to $1.08 per share, which was in line with expectations by analysts, though it was less than the expectation set by Earnings Whisper.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) stock dipped a little bit in after-hours trading following the company's Q4 FY25 earnings results.

This marked what Take-Two called a satisfactory ending to its fiscal 2025. Despite that, the company posted a cautious guidance. At current, Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed back to 2026, and that means Take-Two Interactive has to fill its schedule with other things. Games like NBA 2K, Borderlands 4, and Mafia: The Old Country will fill the gaps, but obviously none of these games are expected to affect Take-Two’s sales like GTA 6 will.

With Take-Two punting GTA 6 back to 2026, it will be interesting to see how the company performs throughout this coming fiscal year. Stay tuned to our earnings topic for more new out of companies reporting their latest quarterly and yearly earnings.