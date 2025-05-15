New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tim Sweeney suggests Apple may be obstructing Fortnite's re-approval on iOS

Apple's developer website states that most apps are reviewed in about a day, but Sweeney claims Apple hasn't responded at all in almost a week.
TJ Denzer
Image via Fortnite
2

With Epic Games having previously re-submitted Fortnite for iOS, Tim Sweeney and his company are once again testing Apple to see if it will follow court orders. However, Sweeney suspects Apple is dragging its feet on purpose.. What’s more, Apple’s own developer FAQ pages seem to support Sweeney’s theory.

Sweeney took to X/Twitter to answer to fans that were curious about what’s going on with Fortnite on iOS in the United States. The Epic Games CEO shared that while the company had submitted Fortnite for iOS on the App Store in the United States on Friday last week, it has yet to hear back at all from Apple. It’s worth noting that Apple’s App Store Developer webpages state that most apps (around 90 percent) are reviewed within 24 hours, so the app being on hold for about a week is fishy to say the least.

Sweeney goes on to say that Apple may be purposely dragging its feet on the matter because of the sour vibes between Apple and Epic Games. It’s taken long enough that with a new update on the way, Fortnite had to be resubmitted, but it still relies on Apple playing ball:

It remains to be seen if Sweeney’s doubts about Apple are true, but given the history between the two, it will probably not run smoothly. Stay tuned to the Apple vs Epic Games topic for further updates and coverage.

Senior News Editor

