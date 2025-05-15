Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 163 We're reacting to the new Superman trailer on today's PGTC!

Happy Thursday! Get ready for another early episode of Pop! Goes the Culture! and the return of trivia!

Episode 163 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Warner Bros. deciding to undo its mistake and go back to the HBO Max branding is truly one of the funniest things to come out of the streaming era. We're also going to share our thoughts on the latest trailer for Superman!

Thanks for watching Pop! Goes the Culture! If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel at no additional charge with Prime Gaming.

Look up, It's time for Episode 163 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!