Gex Trilogy breathes new life into 90s platforming classics

Of all the 90s platforming mascots, it’s a shame that Gex never caught on. That franchise has sat dormant for decades, and after endless clamoring from fans, the franchise is finally getting some love. Gex Trilogy is coming this summer and packages the original three Gex titles as well as the two games released on Game Boy Color. I got to play it at PAX East 2025, and I feel like this is exactly the kind of re-release that can inject new life into a franchise.

Gex Trilogy moves all five games to Limited Run’s Carbon Engine, adding new UI features and quality of life improvements, like the ability to rewind gameplay or create save states. The Gex games were a bit rough around the edges, so having these modern features really simplifies the entire experience. Of course, the hardcore fans can opt to ignore these features and play it the old-fashioned way.



Source: Limited Run Games

I played the entirety of my demo on a Steam Deck OLED, which appropriately blended that old school, handheld feeling with modern technology. The colors absolutely pop on that screen, far more than they ever could have on the displays that existed 30 years ago. The improved, HD visuals are a strong enough argument on their own to warrant this trilogy’s existence.

What’s really important about the Gex Trilogy is that it’ll be a lot of folks’ introduction to the series. I remember playing Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko on the PlayStation as a child, but demoing the re-release at PAX East was my first time going hands-on with the original 2D platformer.



Source: Limited Run Games

Longtime fans of the former Square Enix mascot are still pounding the table for a proper new Gex game, and this feels like the first step to that becoming a reality. It’ll be a good way for publisher Square Enix to gauge modern interest in the franchise, and a potential influx of new fans could finally get the wheels turning on the gecko’s long-awaited return.

This preview is based on a demo played on Steam Deck at PAX East 2025.