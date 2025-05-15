How to get Voyta's brushes and dice in the Sketchy Situation quest - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 The first thing Master Voyta needs from you is to get his brushes and dice back.

After rescuing Master Voyta from some wolves to start the Brushes with Death DLC in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, you will get a quest called A Sketchy Situation. The same men who tied him to the tree also took his brushes and dice, and he wants you to return them to him at Trosky Castle.

You can find the men who took the paint brushes and dice to the southeast of Troskowitz, where the two men are camping in a copse of trees just below the main woods. It's easy to spot them, as they have some fake fowl set up for target practice near the road. Remember, Voyta would prefer you not use violent means to get back the items he lost.

If you talk to both men when you arrive, you will find out that their story is a little different from Voyta's. After some denials, you can intimidate them into admitting that they have the brushes and dice or just tell them that there doesn't need to be any punishment dished out if they own up to it.

They will claim that Voyta was acting very strangely, talking to a human skull. This is something you have witnessed as well, and after he angered them, they tied him to a tree where they knew he would be found as punishment and took his things. You can try to intimidate them into giving them back, but even successful efforts to do so didn't actually get the items for me.

The game seems to want you to play dice against Four-Leaf Clovis and take on his friend Yura in archery. I found the easiest thing to do was just wait for them to both fall asleep and then rob them. I had to rob Yura once to get the brushes, but it took three attempts to rob Four-Leaf Clovis to get all three dice as I wanted to get in and out without risking waking him up. This allowed me to take all of Voyta's items back to him, but more confident thieves would likely do it more easily.

This was definitely the easiest way to get it done, especially if you are just bad at the dice game, as I am. You can, I imagine, also just slaughter the two gentlemen and take the items from their bodies, but that seems like a rough way to start the new DLC.

If you found this useful, be sure to check out our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 page for more help.