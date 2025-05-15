Death Stranding 2 is getting a world tour to show it alongside its launch Kojima Productions is taking Death Stranding 2 to events in major cities worldwide to celebrate its release in June.

Kojima Productions’ much-anticipated sequel, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, is set to arrive on PC and consoles next month, but the studio is gearing up to give it a grand tour around the world. The Death Stranding 2 world tour will take the game to events in major cities worldwide to show off the game and celebrate its release, with the first stop hitting Los Angeles in early June 2025.

Kojima Productions announced the Death Stranding 2 world tour, dates, and locations on the developer’s social media this week. The tour will begin on June 8, 2025 with a stop in Los Angeles, California, USA, and then head to further places worldwide with a total of 12 stops planned through November 2025.

📢 “DEATH STRANDING WORLD STRAND TOUR 2” Announcement:



To celebrate the launch of DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH, a special world tour event will be held across 12 cities around the globe 👍



Details for each stop on the tour will be announced at a later date.#DeathStranding2… pic.twitter.com/IWU7nK3cF4 — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) May 15, 2025

The stops for the Death Stranding 2 world tour and their dates are as follows:

June 8 – Los Angeles

June 14 – Sydney

June 26 – Tokyo

June 28 – Paris

June 30 – London

July 4 – Seoul

July 6 – Taipei

July 9 – Hong Kong

July 12 – Shanghai

August – Riyadh

October – São Paulo

November – Lucca

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is slated to arrive on June 24, 2025, and will continue the story of Sam Porter Bridges in a new trek across a stark alternate futuristic reality.

With the tour set to give people around the world a good look at the game, it will be interesting to see how reception is next month. Stay tuned here at Shacknews to the Death Stranding 2 topic for more updates and coverage.