New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Death Stranding 2 is getting a world tour to show it alongside its launch

Kojima Productions is taking Death Stranding 2 to events in major cities worldwide to celebrate its release in June.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Kojima Productions
1

Kojima Productions’ much-anticipated sequel, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, is set to arrive on PC and consoles next month, but the studio is gearing up to give it a grand tour around the world. The Death Stranding 2 world tour will take the game to events in major cities worldwide to show off the game and celebrate its release, with the first stop hitting Los Angeles in early June 2025.

Kojima Productions announced the Death Stranding 2 world tour, dates, and locations on the developer’s social media this week. The tour will begin on June 8, 2025 with a stop in Los Angeles, California, USA, and then head to further places worldwide with a total of 12 stops planned through November 2025.

The stops for the Death Stranding 2 world tour and their dates are as follows:

  • June 8 – Los Angeles
  • June 14 – Sydney
  • June 26 – Tokyo
  • June 28 – Paris
  • June 30 – London
  • July 4 – Seoul
  • July 6 – Taipei
  • July 9 – Hong Kong
  • July 12 – Shanghai
  • August – Riyadh
  • October – São Paulo
  • November – Lucca

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is slated to arrive on June 24, 2025, and will continue the story of Sam Porter Bridges in a new trek across a stark alternate futuristic reality.

With the tour set to give people around the world a good look at the game, it will be interesting to see how reception is next month. Stay tuned here at Shacknews to the Death Stranding 2 topic for more updates and coverage.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola