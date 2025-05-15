New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Listen to the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q4 2025 earnings call here

Hear what Take-Two Interactive executives have to say about the company's latest quarter and fiscal year.
Donovan Erskine
Take-Two Interactive
1

This afternoon, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) will publish its Q4 2025 earnings report, chronicling its financial performance over the past three months. Afterwards, leadership at the company will host a call to discuss those results and look forward to the quarters ahead. If you want to hear the conversation, you can listen to Take-Two Interactive’s Q4 2025 earnings call here.

Listen to the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q4 2025 earnings call

Take-Two Interactive’s Q4 2025 earnings call will take place today at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also find it on Take-Two’s investor relations website.

In addition to listening to the earnings call, you can expect to read all of the Take-Two Interactive news right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

