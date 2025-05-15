How to start the Brushes with Death DLC in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 It's time to go on another adventure with Henry in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Brushes with Death sees Henry run into a painter in need. The poor chap has fallen afoul of some local criminal types, and it's up to us to help him out. After all, what good is a painter without his brushes? In this guide, we'll show you how to start the new DLC.

How to start the Brushes with Death DLC in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Source: Shacknews

To start the Brushes with Death DLC, you will need to complete the Wedding Crashers quest. It doesn't matter how you go about doing this (it is a multi-route quest). It just needs to be done. When it is, you will be able to start Brushes with Death by traveling to a purple quest marker that will appear on the map to the southeast of Trosky Castle.

Source: Shacknews

As you get close to the spot, you will hear someone mumbling to himself and will eventually come across a man named Master Voyta tied to a tree. This will begin a cutscene and some conversation, so chat with him to find out what happened. After a while, some wolves will appear that you will need to defend the man from, and when that is done, you can untie him and chat some more.

Agree to help him after hearing his story, and you will get the first quest in the new DLC, A Sketchy Situation, where you need to help him get his brushes and dice back.

If you found this useful, be sure to check out our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 page for more help.