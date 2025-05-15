Best Duelists in Season 2 - Marvel Rivals These are the strongest, most versatile Duelists and the other not-so-great ones.

Picking the best Marvel Rivals Duelists is the foundation of a strong team. Sure, Strategists heal and Vanguards (should) block damage, but neither class is designed to quickly eliminate members of the opposing team. Rivals has a lot of Duelists to choose from as well, though not all of them are as welcoming to new players as others.

Our Marvel Rivals best Duelists list puts each of the 20 Duelists in their place with an explanation of why they are where they are.

Marvel Rivals S-rank Duelists

These are the top picks among Duelists in Marvel Rivals, the heroes with the most well-rounded kits or the highest damage potential. Some have lofty skill ceilings, such as Hela and Hawkeye, but the rewards for learning how to use them well outweigh the learning curve's annoyance.

S-tier Duelists: Hela, Psylocke, Wolverine, Namor, Star-Lord, Squirrel Girl, Winter Soldier

Hela

Even with NetEase's recent nerfs, Hela remains one of Rivals' deadliest duelists. Hela's damage is exceptionally high if you land headshots regularly, though even non-critical hits take a sizeable chunk out of an opponent's health bar. Her mobility skill gives her a handy escape tool and lets her quickly relocate for strategic advantage, and her stun ability detonates instantly. That alone makes it better than Scarlet Witch's delayed stun, and it's as useful for easier targeting as it is for interrupting the opposing team's plans.

Psylocke

Psylocke is lethal in the right hands, thanks in large part to her passive ability that reduces skill cooldowns when she lands a hit with her primary attack. High mobility, temporary invisibility, and a dash attack that has two charges make it easy for Psylocke to flank enemy teams and take out Strategists and weaker Duelists before retreating to safety.

Wolverine

Wolverine started life as a niche brawler who struggled to maintain his damage output, but a few months after launch, he's risen to be one of the most dangerous and difficult-to-put-down Duelists. He still has a high skill ceiling. Getting the most out of Wolverine depends on how well you manage his rage, but once you're comfortable with his rotation, it's easy to grab a weaker opponent, separate them from the team, and quickly finish them off, using his damage mitigation ability to stay alive until the job's done.

Namor

Namor's another one who started life in a rough place, but as more players grew skilled with his sea critter turrets, he quickly climbed the ranks. A well-placed monstro picks off weaker opponents while Namor focuses his tridents on sturdier targets, and his bubble shield lets him retreat without fear of getting eliminated before he reaches safety. Sure, his rate of fire is low, but at least he never has to reload.

Star-Lord

Star-Lord might not hit quite as hard as he used to after NetEase implemented damage drop-off designed to force him into closer range. However, his exceptional mobility and attack speed mean he's still one of the best, capable of evading attack and maintaining constant fire by instantly reloading with Stellar Shift. Star-Lord relies on good aiming for his burst pistols to work effectively, though even if you're not a crack shot, his blaster barrage skill makes quick work of nearby enemies.

Squirrel Girl

Squirrel Girl fell out of favor after a strong debut in Season 0, though little has changed about her other than perception. She's one of a few Duelists with a kit that isn't just focused on damage, with a skill that binds enemies in place and an ultimate that's still one of the game's strongest crowd-control moves. Her primary fire eliminates most Duelist opponents in three hits and requires less precision than someone like Hawkeye. There's an element of randomness to her skill's trajectory that makes careful targeting a challenge, but it's a top choice for reigning in enemy Vanguards.

Winter Soldier

Winter Soldier does a bit of everything, very well. He can take down flying targets – something most Duelists struggle with – interrupt enemy attacks and drag his targets to him, and sweep through a crowd to launch anyone caught in his wake. That's in addition to having a strong primary fire attack, which does need one of his other skills to work in most cases since it's limited to three shots before Winter Soldier has to reload.

Marvel Rivals A-rank Duelists

A-rank Duelists are still exceptionally useful in the right hands, though they may fit into a specific niche or require more skill to use effectively compared to others. Some A-rank Duelists also have noteworthy drawbacks that keep them from being as easy to recommend as our S-rank Duelists.

A-tier: Human Torch, Spider-Man, Iron Fist, Hawkeye

Human Torch

Human Torch's biggest issue is having no reliable escape method, so he has to remain well behind the frontline to avoid repeat eliminations. That's true for most flying heroes, though unlike Iron Man, Human Torch doesn't have any overhealth to keep him safe. On the bright side, he does plenty of damage from a distance and can easily block paths and push the opposing team into less advantageous positions with his excellent primary and secondary fire attacks.

Spider-Man

Spider-man is either useless or brilliant depending on who's playing as him, hence not landing in the S-tier of our list. His kit demands a specific rotation and good timing, along with effective use of his high mobility – not the easiest part of his kit to learn, thanks to Rivals' floaty, imprecise movement. He's an absolute menace in the right hands, though, capable of taking down high-health targets and picking off healers from the back, then escaping before anyone realizes he was there.

Iron Fist

Iron Fist's nerfs since launch made it harder for him to keep himself alive, though the changes didn't really alter how he plays. He's a powerful burst damage dealer with fantastic mobility, though if you time his burst incorrectly, you're just charging into an elimination. His normal attacks are fine, though they definitely won't tear through the opposing team without the extra speed from his counter skill's buff.

Hawkeye

Hawkeye is what Black Widow should be, a sniper who, with good aim, can actually one-shot his opponents. That's the core of his kit and what makes him useful, so if you struggle with aim, you likely won't find him a strong pick. Hawkeye's other skills are just sort of okay – exploding arrows that deal low damage, a crowd control ability that doesn't really control crowds that well, and a double jump with a cooldown timer so long that it hardly counts as an escape skill.

Marvel Rivals B-rank Duelists

These Duelists have their niche, but they aren't as universally useful as others or have some serious drawbacks to contend with.

B-tier: Moon Knight, Mr Fantastic, Black Panther, Magik

Moon Knight

NetEase might've nerfed Moon Knight's ultimate, but he's still a capable damage dealer when you use his area-of-effect ability well. The benefits of that skill, which creates a small area where his projectiles hit even if your aim is off, mean he's still one of the best for new players or those who don't do well with precision aiming. He also has more mobility tools in his kit than most, which helps with positioning and escape. However, his overall damage is quite low, and in a game like this one where time-to-kill is fast, that's not doing anyone many favors.

Black Panther

Black Panther has a demanding kit that won't suit everyone, but a good Black Panther player is an absolute menace. Skillful use of his spears to mark enemies and get a free use of his Spirit Rend ability puts him in close range of already-weakened foes, so he can quickly finish them off with his primary attack, which is, by itself, rather weak. The downside is that this is pretty much the only viable way to play Black Panther, since his kit revolves entirely around that specific gimmick.

Magik

Magik is less of a threat than she used to be now that folks have grown used to the way Magik mains use her portals. Smart Vanguards will target her instantly and keep her from spreading chaos, though she works as a sturdy frontline damage dealer even without her portals. Magik's little demon summon is excellent at blocking paths and dealing damage to groups in crowded places, too.

Mr Fantastic

Mr Fantastic is an odd Duelist who more closely resembles a weak Vanguard. His damage-dealing skills deal low amounts of damage and are slow to hit compared to almost every other Duelist, and he only powers up after tanking a bunch of incoming hits. He's quite strong once he does power up, but it's going to take practice and a specific rotation before he gets to that point.

Marvel Rivals C-rank Duelists

C-rank Duelists struggle to find a strong spot on teams and have easy counters, kits that are underpowered, or both. You can still have some success with these, but finding it will be more of a struggle compared to using another hero.

C-tier: Scarlet Witch, Iron Man

Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch has fluctuated in usefulness since Season 0, oscillating between underplayed, overpowered, and, as of Season 2, settling on the other end of the spectrum as slightly underpowered. Her primary attack is still helpful for easily targeting mobile characters and fliers, but recent nerfs have drastically lowered its potency. The idea seems to be for Scarlet Witch to whittle a bit of her foe's health down before finishing them with a Chthonian Blast, but by that point, she's probably been swarmed by three members of the opposing team anyway.

Iron Man

Iron Man terrorizes the opponent's team – until they figure out how to target aerial opponents. His standard fire is slow and easy to dodge, and he's only a threat during his burst phase. Even then, it's his secondary fire's laser skill that's effective – not his missiles or his primary fire. The biggest issue, though, is his lack of survivability once a ground-based foe targets him – or when Captain America realizes he can reach Iron Man with a good jump. You'll likely notice this more in competitive than in unranked matches, though.

Marvel Rivals D-rank Duelists

These damage dealers struggle to embody their role, with kits ill-suited for the purpose.

D-tier Duelists: Punisher, Black Widow, Storm

Punisher

Punisher's just…fine. His primary fire is useful, but that's all he's got going for him. Zipline placement is unpredictable, and other allies can't use it. The shotgun is almost useless, and his smokescreen vanishes too quickly to make it a valuable escape tool. His ultimate is just as dangerous as ever, but that's about it.

Black Widow

Black Widow remains one of the most niche, difficult-to-justify characters in Marvel Rivals. She's a sniper whose precision barely matters. Even perfectly aimed headshots won't result in an elimination, and the time it takes for her to reload means the wiser target will have found cover or healing before she can fire again. Her secondary attack can do the job, but getting that close defeats the purpose of being a sniper.

Storm

Storm really should just be a Strategist, as her ability set is built almost entirely around support now that NetEase nerfed her thunder attacks. A good Storm player can still get a lot out of her, but most of Storm's usefulness comes from getting her party to the objective fast and increasing their attack power.

Some of these Duelists are on the roster of heroes getting Marvel Rivals swimsuit skins so you can keep them in seasonal attire if you're of a mind to. If you're catching up on the game's current state, check out the latest Marvel Rivals patch notes, featuring balances for Groot and Winter Soldier.