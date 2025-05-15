Combo Breaker 2025: Schedule, brackets, prize pool, games & where to watch
As Combo Breaker readies to kick off near Chicago, Illinois, we've got all the details on where and when you can catch the action.
When Memorial Day weekend arrives, it will once again be time for players around the world to descend on the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center near Chicago, Illinois for Combo Breaker 2025. Prizes and bragging rights are on the line across a wide range of games, and it’s all going down soon. If you want to know where, when, and how to watch the action, we have you covered right here.
Combo Breaker 2025 games, brackets, & where to watch
Combo Breaker 2025 runs from May 23 to May 25, 2025 with the floor being open and tournaments being played from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT on the first two days, and then running from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 26. The following games are being played, as well as where you can watch them at any given time:
Tekken 8
Street Fighter 6
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Brackets on Start.gg
- FunkyP – Pools
- Teamsp00ky – Finals
Guilty Gear Strive
- Brackets on Start.gg
- Tenomedia – Pools
- Teamsp00ky – Finals
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Brackets on Start.gg
- Bgcallisto – Pools
- TampaNeverSleeps – Finals
Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes
- Brackets on Start.gg
- Lowkickesports – Pools
- Teamsp00ky – Finals
Virtua Fighter 5
- Brackets on Start.gg
- Lowkickesports – Pools
- TampaNeverSleeps – Finals
Mortal Kombat 1
- Brackets on Start.gg
- JuicyGameNight – Pools
- TampaNeverSleeps – Finals
Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2
The King of Fighters 15
- Brackets on Start.gg
- FunkyP – Pools
- Lowkickesports – Finals
Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3
Skullgirls 2nd Encore
- Brackets on Start.gg
- JuicyGameNight – Pools
- Lowkickesports – Finals
Killer Instinct
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Melty Blood: Type Lumina
Mortal Kombat X
Marvel vs. Capcom 2
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Rivals of Aether 2
Super Smash Bros. Melee
Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike
Vampire Savior
Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo
Mystery Game Tournament
At Combo Breaker 2025, the game entry fees go into the prize pools with pot bonuses sometimes offered by the publishers, so the prize of any game’s prize pool is determined by how many entrants it had, which also affects whether the game pays out to Top 3 or Top 8. Combo Breaker shares the prize breakdowns on its site.
The prizing for each game will be determined when brackets are published and the final registration numbers are tallied.
That covers all of Combo Breaker 2025. Be sure to watch throughout the weekend for fighting game reveals and news, and to see who comes out on top in every competition!
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Combo Breaker 2025: Schedule, brackets, prize pool, games & where to watch