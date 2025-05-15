Combo Breaker 2025: Schedule, brackets, prize pool, games & where to watch As Combo Breaker readies to kick off near Chicago, Illinois, we've got all the details on where and when you can catch the action.

When Memorial Day weekend arrives, it will once again be time for players around the world to descend on the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center near Chicago, Illinois for Combo Breaker 2025. Prizes and bragging rights are on the line across a wide range of games, and it’s all going down soon. If you want to know where, when, and how to watch the action, we have you covered right here.

Combo Breaker 2025 games, brackets, & where to watch

Combo Breaker 2025 runs from May 23 to May 25, 2025 with the floor being open and tournaments being played from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT on the first two days, and then running from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 26. The following games are being played, as well as where you can watch them at any given time:

Combo Breaker 2025 stream schedule for Days 1, 2, and 3.

Source: Combo Breaker

Tekken 8

Street Fighter 6

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Guilty Gear Strive

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes

Virtua Fighter 5

Mortal Kombat 1

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2

The King of Fighters 15

Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3

Skullgirls 2nd Encore

Killer Instinct

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Mortal Kombat X

Marvel vs. Capcom 2

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Rivals of Aether 2

Super Smash Bros. Melee

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike

Vampire Savior

Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo

Mystery Game Tournament

At Combo Breaker 2025, the game entry fees go into the prize pools with pot bonuses sometimes offered by the publishers, so the prize of any game’s prize pool is determined by how many entrants it had, which also affects whether the game pays out to Top 3 or Top 8. Combo Breaker shares the prize breakdowns on its site.

The prizing breakdown of games at Combo Breaker 2025 based on player registration.

Source: Combo Breaker

The prizing for each game will be determined when brackets are published and the final registration numbers are tallied.

That covers all of Combo Breaker 2025. Be sure to watch throughout the weekend for fighting game reveals and news, and to see who comes out on top in every competition!