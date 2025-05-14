Los Angeles Chargers made its NFL schedule release video in Minecraft The LA football team used Minecraft to announce its game schedule for the season.

The Los Angeles Charges have knocked it out of the park again with its release schedule video. This year, the brand has utilized Minecraft to showcase its match schedule, with teams lovingly recreated in Microsoft’s blocky behemoth.

The NFL schedule release from the Los Angeles Chargers made its way onto social media on May 14, 2025. The video, which you can see below, shows the full schedule lovingly created in Minecraft, with each team having a special themed vignette.

should we REALLY make our schedule release video in minecraft?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/gxk31Dql5L — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 15, 2025

Fellow editor Donovan Erskine pointed out that there are special nods and jabs at the team’s opponents, which this Australian editor missed entirely. The video also has a creative credit sequence with the full schedule, creators of the advertisement, and more scenes of fans celebrating, coaches fighting, and of course, a chicken jockey.

Here’s the game schedule, in case you want to sort out your football-watching plans:

Week 1: Kansas City Chiefs

Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders

Week 3: Denver Broncos

Week 4: New York Giants

Week 5: Washington Commanders

Week 6: Miami Dolphins

Week 7: Indianapolis Colts

Week 8: Minnesota Vikings

Week 9: Tennessee Titans

Week 10: Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 11: Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 12: Bye

Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders

Week 14: Philadelphia Eagles

The LA Charges isn’t the only one to use video games for its marketing. The Atlanta Falcons did a Mario Kart parody video for their own schedule, which you can see above.

You love to see brands and companies outside of video games embrace the industry in new ways. Hopefully we see more teams lean into the practice. Maybe the Vikings can use God of War? That idea is for free.