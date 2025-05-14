Los Angeles Chargers made its NFL schedule release video in Minecraft
The LA football team used Minecraft to announce its game schedule for the season.
The Los Angeles Charges have knocked it out of the park again with its release schedule video. This year, the brand has utilized Minecraft to showcase its match schedule, with teams lovingly recreated in Microsoft’s blocky behemoth.
The NFL schedule release from the Los Angeles Chargers made its way onto social media on May 14, 2025. The video, which you can see below, shows the full schedule lovingly created in Minecraft, with each team having a special themed vignette.
should we REALLY make our schedule release video in minecraft?— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 15, 2025
yes yes yesyes
yesyes yes yes yes
yes yes yes yes yes
yes yesyes yes yes
yes yesye yes yes
yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/gxk31Dql5L
Fellow editor Donovan Erskine pointed out that there are special nods and jabs at the team’s opponents, which this Australian editor missed entirely. The video also has a creative credit sequence with the full schedule, creators of the advertisement, and more scenes of fans celebrating, coaches fighting, and of course, a chicken jockey.
Here’s the game schedule, in case you want to sort out your football-watching plans:
- Week 1: Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 3: Denver Broncos
- Week 4: New York Giants
- Week 5: Washington Commanders
- Week 6: Miami Dolphins
- Week 7: Indianapolis Colts
- Week 8: Minnesota Vikings
- Week 9: Tennessee Titans
- Week 10: Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 11: Jacksonville Jaguars
- Week 12: Bye
- Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 14: Philadelphia Eagles
The LA Charges isn’t the only one to use video games for its marketing. The Atlanta Falcons did a Mario Kart parody video for their own schedule, which you can see above.
You love to see brands and companies outside of video games embrace the industry in new ways. Hopefully we see more teams lean into the practice. Maybe the Vikings can use God of War? That idea is for free.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Los Angeles Chargers made its NFL schedule release video in Minecraft