New Land Beyond, Exotic Sniper Rifle - Destiny 2 Is New Land Beyond good? Here what you need to know about the new Special Ammo Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2.

New Land Beyond is a remake of the iconic No Land Beyond from Destiny. This new and improved version of the Exotic Sniper Rifle now utilizes Special Ammo instead of Primary, and as such, comes with enough power to make its ammo economy worthwhile. Anticipate big damage on bosses, provided you can take advantage of its perks.

New Land Beyond perks



Source: Shacknews

New Land Beyond’s two perks work together to improve all aspects of the gun’s performance. The more shots you land, the better this Sniper Rifle becomes.

Bullseye Bolster: Landing a precision hit substantially increases this weapon’s target acquisition, handling, reload speed, and stability for a short duration of time.

The Master: Scoring precision hits increases this weapon’s damage until the wielder’s defeat. Massively increases ammo reserves.

While additional handling, target acquisition, and the other boosts are valuable, the real power comes from The Master. This perk increases the weapon’s damage each time you land a precision hit. This buff stacks up to x100, though it trails off dramatically after you hit x20, so just aim for that figure.

Is New Land Beyond good?

New Land Beyond is a great Sniper Rifle, capable of high damage against bosses. Now, it is a situational weapon, meaning that it might not be the go-to weapon in all damage phases. For instance, Whisper of the Worm is ideal when facing down Oryx, but it comes at the cost of a Power weapon.

Where New Land Beyond excels is in those bosses that have a lot of enemies before them and where the boss does not have an extremely easy crit spot to hit. It also allows you to have more a healthy ammo economy thanks to its perk, The Master, which sees it having increased ammo reserves.

For those that are able to get New Land Beyond, it’s definitely worth utilizing this new Sniper Rifle in endgame content. Provided you’re able to stay alive, you can deal considerable damage to Champions, bosses, and other high tier opponents without fretting about wasting ammo. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with Exotic weapons.