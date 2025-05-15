EVE Frontier aims to set itself apart as a space survival sandbox

What was once seen as simply blockchain side venture by CCP Games has turned out to be quite a bit more. EVE Frontier has been fully revealed as of Fanfest 2025, and we got to try a taste of exactly what it is. In the devs’ own words, it’s a survival sandbox set in the EVE universe that is meant to give deeper immersion to the sense of claiming your part of space than ever before, and in a small demonstration, I got to try out a glimpse of what that actually means.

Stake your claim

In Eve Frontier, your purpose is simple: Survive, build, expand, and eventually band together with other players to pursue your life on the frontiers of EVE space. During the small time I had with the game, we were introduced to a few different systems that build up the foundation of that experience. I was given a ship with the means to mine materials, and I set to work on doing just that, jumping to another system and running my mining lasers on some asteroids for a bit and fighting off a few NPC drones that threatened my operations.

So how does that different from just playing the EVE Online experience? Eventually, I came back to my staked out home system and took the opportunity to fabricate some new things to facilitate expansion of my settlement. I built a power supply, as well as loading my ships with fuel. I also built a few other facilities in the system that allowed me access to further operations and opportunities. But of course, not everything I need was in my own system, so venturing out deeper and deeper to get the things I needed to continue my expansion was necessary.

Source: CCP Games

One of the more interesting interactions I came across was player-made utility structures with the opportunity for me to buy access from the player who made them. In this case, we’re talking about a jump gate that was specifically built and owned by another player. By opening up a transaction menu and using in-game currency to purchase access from the player, I was able to use their jump gate to cross in to systems of the universe I would have otherwise been unable to travel to with such ease. With that in mind, it’s going to be interesting to see how the economy of EVE Frontier shapes up as more settlers get into the space.

A wild and wondrous frontier



Source: CCP Games

The opportunities that EVE Frontier offers could be a very interesting prospect for longtime EVE pilots or survival game enthusiasts. The focus on starting small in your corner of the universe, building out your home settlement, and then being able to venture deeper into the depths of space with your own expanded capabilities and maybe the capabilities of other players means new and unique opportunities to interact with the community in EVE space, for better or worse. There will probably be battles, or raiding. But more than anything, it looks like a new kind of freedom in EVE space - truly a new frontier - and I’m excited for to see how it grows from this early look as it continues in development.

These preview impressions are based on an early PC demonstration operated by the publisher. EVE Frontier is currently early testing with Founders Access available on its website.