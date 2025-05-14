New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 14, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

New Superman trailer!

We'll be reacting to this on PGTC tomorrow!

Happy birthday, George Lucas

One of the goats

New Pokemon full art card revealed

This is sick. Hope I can even buy a pack.

Max is going back to HBO Max

At least their social team is having fun with it.

First look at Nick Cage and Christian Bale in the Madden movie

I can't believe this is real.

Peach Momoko's Star Wars art

Peach is one of the best. Always loved her Marvel Snap card variants.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor.

Source: Disney

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
