Evening Reading - May 14, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update Ver. 3.0.4 patch notes
- Sony CFO Lin Tao says the PlayStation 'supply chain has been diversified' away from, China
- Sony has sold over 77 million PS5 consoles since launch in 2020
- Sony announces $1.7 billion share buyback program
- Mortal Kombat 1 Definitive Edition brings all of the game's kontent together in one set
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is expected to launch before April 2026
- A Riders Republic movie is in the works
- eToro (ETOR) stock jumps 28.85% on IPO's first day of trading
- SNK Corporation CEO Kenji Matsubara transitions to advisory role
- Valve issues statement refuting claims of a Steam data security breach
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
New Superman trailer!
We'll be reacting to this on PGTC tomorrow!
Happy birthday, George Lucas
Thank the Maker! A very happy birthday to George Lucas. pic.twitter.com/djqLbcGCf2— Star Wars (@starwars) May 14, 2025
One of the goats
New Pokemon full art card revealed
Official reveal of Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex special illustration rare #DestinedRivals pic.twitter.com/P9IYYEqexT— Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) May 14, 2025
This is sick. Hope I can even buy a pack.
Max is going back to HBO Max
Rolls off the tongue. pic.twitter.com/2YCuH9HhHV— Max (@StreamOnMax) May 14, 2025
At least their social team is having fun with it.
First look at Nick Cage and Christian Bale in the Madden movie
First look at Nicolas Cage as Madden & Christian Bale As Raiders Owner Al Davis In Amazon MGM’s ‘Madden’ https://t.co/lmLZx7BOZW pic.twitter.com/GvgicwGTXr— Wario64 (@Wario64) May 14, 2025
I can't believe this is real.
Peach Momoko's Star Wars art
May 14, 2025
Peach is one of the best. Always loved her Marvel Snap card variants.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - May 14, 2025