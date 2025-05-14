Evening Reading - May 14, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

New Superman trailer!

We'll be reacting to this on PGTC tomorrow!

Happy birthday, George Lucas

Thank the Maker! A very happy birthday to George Lucas. pic.twitter.com/djqLbcGCf2 — Star Wars (@starwars) May 14, 2025

One of the goats

New Pokemon full art card revealed

Official reveal of Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex special illustration rare #DestinedRivals pic.twitter.com/P9IYYEqexT — Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) May 14, 2025

This is sick. Hope I can even buy a pack.

Max is going back to HBO Max

At least their social team is having fun with it.

First look at Nick Cage and Christian Bale in the Madden movie

First look at Nicolas Cage as Madden & Christian Bale As Raiders Owner Al Davis In Amazon MGM’s ‘Madden’ https://t.co/lmLZx7BOZW pic.twitter.com/GvgicwGTXr — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 14, 2025

I can't believe this is real.

Peach Momoko's Star Wars art

Peach is one of the best. Always loved her Marvel Snap card variants.

Source: Disney

